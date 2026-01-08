Eradicating bovine TB 'remains a top priority' - DAERA

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference today (January 8), Minister Andrew Muir of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) talked tuberculosis (TB), inheritance tax and the UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agri-food agreement.

Speaking to over 600 farmers and industry leaders on the theme of 'Growing Resilience', Minister Muir highlighted the importance of bold decisions and collaboration to meet the challenges facing the sector.

He said: “Guided by science, powered by innovation and united by ambition, we can build resilience, create green jobs, improve our environment, restore nature and deliver food security for generations to come.”

On the subject of tax, the minister said: “Ever since the farm family tax was announced, I have stood steadfast with our farmers, repeatedly stating the detrimental and disproportionate impact in Northern Ireland.

“The decision to increase thresholds is a significant concession and I commend the farming community for its united front, which was instrumental in securing this long overdue change.

"While full removal of the family farm tax is still requested, the changes should provide an injection of hope and confidence to the farming sector.”

Trends

Highlighting the trends reshaping the sector such as climate change, biodiversity crises, technological developments, food security, and changing consumer demands, Minister Muir said: “In the face of these issues, it becomes ever more important to prioritise programmes that build resilience and sustainability and that’s just what we are doing in Northern Ireland.”

Minister Muir also spoke on the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, backed by over £330 million (about €380 million) annually.

Source: UFU

He said that uptake of schemes under the programme such as the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme, the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, and the Farming with Nature Package reflected the sector’s “commitment to biodiversity and climate action”.

On animal health, he said: “Eradicating bovine TB remains a top priority. In April last year, I endorsed the TB Partnership Steering Group’s blueprint for eradication and work is underway on five key areas.

“In October 2025, Minister [for Agriculture, Food and the Marine] Martin Heydon and I launched a new cross-border pilot under the Shared Island Initiative to support reduction of bovine TB incidence and transmission.”

Minister Muir also highlighted ongoing work on environmental matters, telling the conference: “I am determined to identify a pathway to reduce ammonia emissions, as well as being able to support sustainable development within the agriculture sector.

"Following engagement with farming and environmental sector representatives late last year, I believe we can work together to develop a Northern Ireland-wide ammonia support programme to unlock this issue.”

Trade

On subject of trade, the minister said: “Our unique dual market access to both the European Union and rest of the UK continues to provide a real competitive opportunity.

“I continue to press for maximum possible dynamic alignment with EU regulations as part of the forthcoming SPS agri-food agreement which swiftly eases trade flows.”

Minister Muir also discussed science and research in the current age of misinformation, saying: “It is more important than ever that we stand up for science and research to inform decision-making in relation to agriculture.

"Our global reputation, the quality and safety of our proud food-producing nation depends upon it.”

“I am confident that together we can build a thriving, resilient and environmentally sustainable sector.

"This demands bold decisions, strong leadership, and deep collaboration across government, industry, and communities," he added.