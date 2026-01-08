Financial support for pre-movement testing in NI bluetongue control zone

It has been announced that some financial support will be provided for the pre-movement testing of high-risk animals out of the current bluetongue temporary control zone (TCZ) in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs announced on December 18 that animals could move out of the TCZ.

However, a number of high-risk categories would only be permitted to move under specific licence subject to certain additional requirements.

Some of those requirements include either proof of a negative pregnancy test, negative pre-movement testing or proof of previous bluetongue vaccination.

Private veterinary practitioners (PVPs) will be able to administer any required pre-movement sampling, with the laboratory cost of the tests now payable by DAERA for a limited period.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The measures announced last month permitted the movement of animals out of the TCZ with a controlled approach taken for high-risk animals to protect Northern Ireland herds/flocks within the free area safeguarding animal health and welfare.

"This also provides a window for livestock keepers to consult with their private veterinary practitioner on vaccination.

“Conscious of the ongoing financial impact on farmers in the area, I have now issued a ministerial direction requiring my officials to put in place arrangements to meet the laboratory costs for any pre-movement testing of high-risk animals moving out of the zone."

'Unique situation'

The minister said that this is a "unique situation based on current circumstances" and is "short-term in nature to provide targeted sector specific support".

Farmers who require pre-movement testing of high-risk animals should contact their own PVPs to administer the test (collect and submit blood sample for analysis).

This element will be paid for by farmers, DAERA said.

PVPs will then be responsible for sending the samples to the designated official laboratory AFBI and the results will be shared with the farmer.

It is these laboratory costs only that will be covered by the department.

Bluetongue TCZ

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said: "It is anticipated that the additional requirements for high-risk animals moving out of the TCZ will be in place during the vector low period with the costs for laboratory testing of pre-movement animals covered until then.

“In spring it will be likely that we are approaching the end of the vector low period, increasing the risk of BTV spread beyond the current TCZ.

"At that juncture and based on further veterinary assessment, future decisions will be made with regards to retention of the zone.

"The minister has directed that laboratory tests associated with the pre-movement testing of high-risk animals out of the zone be met until that point or until whenever the TCZ be removed, whichever is sooner.”