Gardaí stop driver with trailer loaded high with unsecured bales in Kilkenny

Gardaí recently encountered a driver who was transporting a trailer with a large load of unsecured straw bales in the Leggettsrath area of Co. Kilkenny.

The Roads Policing Unit (RPU) from An Garda Síochána Kilkenny stopped the driver as they considered the pile of bales "was tilted sufficiently to make it a huge hazard to other road users".

Due to the risk posed, the driver was ordered to rectify the load immediately before continuing their journey.

Gardaí also confirmed that the individual was issued a fixed charge notice (FCN) for failing to show due consideration to other road users under the Section 51(a) of the Road Traffic Act 2011.

Another image of the trailer. Source: An Garda Síochána Kilkenny's Facebook

In a social media post, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny stated: "The consequences of this load becoming dislodged could have been catastrophic, especially for a cyclist or pedestrian."

PSNI

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also raised concerns over road safety this week.

The Mid & West Tyrone Neighbourhood Policing Team said it was recently out on patrol following reports of "vehicular anti-social behaviour involving quad bikes".

According to PSNI, members of the public had expressed concern about young people riding quads recklessly in their local areas.

Police warned that quad bikes should only be used legally, responsibly and with the appropriate safety equipment, noting that driving them on public roads and footpaths or at excessive speeds can lead to "serious injury or worse".

Parents and guardians have been urged to remind children and young people both of the dangers and the law when it comes to using quads on roads and public areas, especially with icy conditions set to continue.

Trailer

Separately, police in Fermanagh have issued an appeal for witnesses following an incident where a trailer was suspected to have been stolen from a farmyard in Enniskillen.

PSNI stated that the trailer theft occurred at a property in the old Enniskillen Road in Tullyharney between the hours of 05:00a.m to 06:00a.m on the morning of Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A front image of the missing steel Porter triple axle 16x7ft flatbed trailer. Source: Police Fermanagh & Omagh's Facebook

The trailer that has gone missing from the property is a steel Porter triple axle 16x7ft flatbed trailer.

Individuals who observed anything suspicious have been requested to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number CC519-07/01/2025.