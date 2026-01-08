Additional baby formula product included in updated FSAI notice

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed that an additional infant formula product has been added to a recall list.

In addition to the announcement on Monday (January 5) the FSAI has now said that another batch of SMA Nutrition Alfamino infant formula, batch 51700017Y1, has been recalled.

This alert relates to products of 400g pack size with an expiry date of June 27.

Recall notices will be displayed at the point of sale.

The FSAI has also updated the expiry date of a batch that was included in the earlier recall. The correct expiry date of batch 51210017Y1 is May 27, as opposed to January 27 as previously indicated.

The manufacturer of the products, Nestle, is advising its customers that have purchased any of the implicated batches to contact them via its online form, sharing a photo of the product and the batch code.

The business can also be contacted in the Republic of Ireland on 1800 931 832.

Cereulide toxin

The recall is related to the possible presence of the toxin cereulide, which is produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus.

The toxin may be pre-formed in a food and is extremely heat resistant. Consumption of foods containing cereulide toxin can lead to nausea and severe vomiting.

Symptoms can appear within five hours. The duration of illness is usually six to 24 hours.

If no symptoms are displayed, nothing further needs to be done. If a parent, guardian or caregiver is concerned about the health of their infant or young child, they are advised to contact a healthcare professional.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Parents, guardians and caregivers are advised not to feed the implicated batches to infants or young children.