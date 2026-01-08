Pigmeat export volumes increase as value down 3% in 2025

The value of Irish pigmeat exports dropped by 3% in 2025 to reach €475 million, according to data from Bord Bia.

The Export Performance and Prospects Report 2025/2026, blamed the decline on a highly competitive international pork market, tariffs and subdued demand.

The report notes that export volumes increased in the period as shipments were up 3% at 205,000t.

Irish pigmeat production rose by around 5% in 2025 to some 325,000t, with pig supplies and average carcase weights both increasing slightly.

Pigmeat

Bord Bia said Irish pig prices softened in 2025, as the average grade E pig price stood at an estimated €1.91/kg deadweight (excluding VAT).

This represents a 10% decrease on 2024, reflecting weaker market sentiment.

Despite this, Bord Bia said pig prices here remained ahead of EU averages for the majority of the year.

The value of exports to the UK increased by 8% to an estimated €165 million, with Britain accounting for an estimated €105 million and Northern Ireland €60 million.

Exports to the EU reduced to €85 million, while the introduction of tariffs in September 2025 by China caused a slight fall in total exports to €95 million.

Japan and the Philippines also saw a decrease in exports, but South Korea recovered following a difficult 2024. The value of exports to Australia recovered to 2023 levels.

Outlook

Bord Bia said that the Irish pigmeat sector "faces a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2026".

"Lower feed prices helped to offset some cost pressures in 2025, supporting producer margins and providing a more stable foundation. This trend is expected to continue for 2026," the report said.

Current projections suggest a further contraction in the sow herd across the EU and China, while Brazil will continue to expand.

African Swine Fever (ASF) and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) will remain key risks in Europe and Asia.

The UK and EU are expected to retain their status as the primary destinations for Irish pigmeat.

Bord Bia added that growth in central and eastern European markets, particularly Slovakia and Poland, is likely to help balance pressure elsewhere.