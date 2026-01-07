Value of food and drink exports up 12% driven by beef and dairy

The value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 12% in 2025 to reach a record €19 billion, according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report 2025/2026, published today (Wednesday, January 7).

This milestone performance was delivered amid one of the most volatile trading environments in recent years, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, extreme weather events, persistent inflation, and shifting consumer behaviour, according to Bord Bia.

Despite these pressures, Irish exporters showed strong resilience, with growth largely underpinned by higher prices across key categories, most notably beef and dairy.

Value of exports

Meat and livestock exports increased by 18% to just over €5 billion, driven by significant price increases in beef and live exports.

Tight supplies of cattle across Ireland and key markets led to a surge in beef prices but reduced export volumes.

Dairy exports rose by 14% to €7.3 billion, supported by improved dairy prices in the first half of the year, and a strong grass-growing season throughout which boosted milk production.

Export volumes (excluding milk and cream) increased by 12%, with butter and cheese accounting for the majority of value growth, according to the report.

Commodity prices across several key export categories declined sharply during the autumn months.

Prepared Consumer Foods (PCF) exports grew by 9% to €3.6 billion, aided by strong performance in chocolate confectionery, juices, carbonated beverages and meal solutions, and a 10% increase in exports to the UK.

Drinks exports recorded a marginal increase of 2% to €2 billion, despite shifting trade dynamics, particularly in the US market.

Seafood exports rose by 9% to €635 million, as a significant increase in volumes offset weaker returns for many species, however the sector faces increased challenges ahead as quotas look set to be significantly reduced for some species, Bord Bia stated.

Horticulture and cereals exports increased marginally to €330 million, with mushroom exports edging higher, while cereals values declined due to lower global prices.

Launching today’s report, Bord Bia chief executive, Jim O’Toole welcomed the sector’s strong performance against an exceptionally challenging global trading environment.

“2025 can be described as one of the most volatile years our sector has experienced in recent memory.

"Yet, against this backdrop, the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry reached a record €19 billion in exports, demonstrating its ability to continue building value even in turbulent conditions.

"By investing in strategic insight, sustainability and trusted customer relationships, the sector is moving beyond volume-led growth and positioning itself to deliver greater value in global markets.

"This progress has been achieved despite ongoing volatility across trade, consumer sentiment and climate conditions, which shows little sign of easing," O'Toole said.

Commenting on the export figures, Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said: “I am pleased to see that when the estimated €2.2 billion in non-edible agri-food products is added to Bord Bia’s estimated €19 billion export value of Irish food and drink, resulting in total agri-food exports of €21.2 billion, that there was an overall estimated increase of 11% in the total Irish agri-food exports in 2025 when compared to 2024.

"Given all the challenges facing the industry, this is a significant achievement.

"I am confident that with support from both my department and the marketing and promotion support provided by Bord Bia, our farmers, fishers, food companies, and food and drink producers will continue to face into and work through these ongoing challenges in 2026.”

Export performance by destination

Exports to the European Union increased strongly by 16% in 2025 to €7.1 billion, accounting for 37% of total Irish food, drink and horticulture export value.

Growth was concentrated in the region’s largest markets - the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium - which together accounted for €5.2 billion in exports, an increase of 17%, driven primarily by higher beef and dairy returns.

The UK remained Ireland’s largest single export destination, with export values rising by 14% to €6.7 billion, representing 35% of total exports.

Beef, dairy and PCF were the main contributors to growth, although inflation continued to affect consumer affordability, according to the report.

Exports to international markets increased by 5% to an estimated €5.2n billion, representing 28% of total exports.

North America strengthened its position within international markets, driven by an 11% increase in dairy export value to €1 billion.

Exports to Asia were broadly stable at €1.1 billion, with stronger dairy shipments to Southeast Asia offsetting declines in beef and pigmeat exports, particularly to China and Japan.

Africa recorded one of the strongest growth performances, with exports increasing by 9% to €975 million, led by significant growth in drink and seafood exports, both of which recorded increases of almost 60%, highlighting the continued diversification of Ireland’s export base across international markets.

Outlook

According to Bord Bia’s CEO Sentiment Survey*, Irish food and drink exporters enter 2026 with a more cautious outlook.

While overall sentiment remains moderately positive, growth expectations have softened compared with the previous year, reflecting ongoing cost pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and subdued consumer demand in some markets.

Just over half of companies expect export growth in 2026, while almost two in five report delaying planned investment due to economic and market conditions.

Labour costs continue to represent the most significant risk to competitiveness.

Jim O’Toole continued: “Together with industry, we broadened Ireland’s global reach in 2025, deepened relationships with customers, and continued to champion the distinctiveness of Irish food, drink and horticulture at home and abroad.

"Despite the headwinds, the strength of our reputation, our commitment to sustainability, and the resilience of our sector provide a strong foundation for the future.

"As we enter 2026, Bord Bia’s ambition remains clear - to grow value, deliver impactful supports, and ensure that Ireland continues to stand out in a changing world.”