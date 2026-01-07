Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning ahead of Storm Goretti

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice ahead of the arrival of Storm Goretti.

The national meteorological service said that rain, which will be heavy at times, will turn to sleet and snow in places on Thursday afternoon (January 8), particularly on higher ground.

There will also be a possibility of accumulations of snow forming in places.

The warning currently applies to counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford and will be in place from midday until 8:00p.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann warned there may be hazardous travelling conditions, spot flooding, poor visibility and icy patches.

Meanwhile, an ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry issued by the UK Met Office will remain in place until 11:00a.m today (Wednesday, January 7)

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will be more mixed for the coming week.

In general, rainfall amounts are expected to be be around or slightly below normal for much of the west, midlands and south.

However, values may be between one and two times the average further to the east and in west Munster.

Mean air temperatures will likely be around normal for Atlantic coastal areas, with mean air values of between 6° and 9°C.

It will be colder than normal elsewhere, with mean air temperatures expected to be 1° or 2° below normal, with values ranging from 2° to 5° forecast. Mean soil temperatures will decrease further.