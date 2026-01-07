Macra warns of 'severe impact' of Mercosur as it backs protest

Macra has warned of what it calls the "severe impact" of the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement on Irish agriculture if it is ratified.

The comments from Macra president Josephine O'Neill come as the farm organisation confirmed its participation in a major protest that is organised for Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Saturday (January 9).

O'Neill criticised the Irish government for its "ongoing lack of clear and decisive position" on the issue.

"The Mercosur agreement poses a very real threat to Irish farmers, particularly to the beef and poultry sectors that are already under immense pressure," she said.

"Allowing increased imports of agricultural produce from countries operating to vastly different standards undermines the livelihoods of family farms and weakens the integrity of Irish and European food production," she added.

The Macra president said that Irish farmers are held to some of the highest environmental, animal welfare, and traceability standards in the world, while Mercosur countries are not required to meet equivalent criteria.

"This is not a level playing field. Irish farmers are being asked to do more every year, more regulation, more compliance, more environmental ambition, yet they are expected to compete with imports produced to standards that would not be permitted here," O'Neill said.

She said that Macra is particularly concerned about the long-term impact the agreement could have on young farmers and rural communities.

"Young farmers are being encouraged to invest in their futures, to take on farms, and to innovate. However, trade deals like Mercosur send the opposite message; that their efforts and standards can be undercut overnight," she said.

"This threatens not only farm viability but the social fabric of rural Ireland."

O'Neill criticised the government for what she claimed was a lack of clarity, stating that farmers and rural communities "deserve transparency and leadership".

"To date, the government has failed to take a strong, unambiguous stance against this agreement. Warm words of concern are not enough. Farmers need to know whether their government is prepared to stand up for them at European level," she said.

The Macra president called on the government to clearly oppose the Mercosur agreement in its current form and to prioritise the protection of Irish agriculture, food standards and rural livelihoods.

"Trade policy must be coherent with our climate goals, food safety standards, and the future of the family farming. Anything less is a failure to rural Ireland," O'Neill said.