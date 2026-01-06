Food and meat business gender report open for participation

The Gender Representation Report is the meat industry’s most comprehensive benchmarking report on gender balance, according to the organisation behind it - Meat Business Women (MBW).

The report is now open for participation, and MBW is calling on food and meat manufacturers to take part by submitting workforce data.

First launched in 2020, the research has tracked progress over time, giving businesses information on where representation is improving, where barriers remain, and how workforce composition links directly to attraction, retention and leadership progression.

In its third edition, the 2026 report marks an expansion. For the first time, it will now include the entire food manufacturing sector, spanning meat, dairy, seafood, ready meals, produce, bakery and ingredients.

According to MBW, this is to reflect shared challenges in the industry, including skills shortages, automation, evolving workforce expectations and the growing scrutiny placed on social sustainability across the supply chain.

The Gender Representation Report provides manufacturers with industry-specific data.

Two surveys

To capture both organisational data and lived experience, the research consists of two surveys:

A Business Survey for food manufacturers to complete, gathering workforce data across career levels, open until February 20, 2026;

An Employee Pulse Survey, open to anyone working in food manufacturing, open until February 9, 2026.

Global chair of Meat Business Women, Laura Ryan said: “This research gives manufacturers the evidence they increasingly need, not just to understand their workforce, but to respond confidently to retailer expectations, sustainability commitments and future skills challenges.

"Gender balance is no longer a ‘nice to have’; it is a clear indicator of resilient, forward-thinking businesses.”

Participation is open to all food and meat manufacturers, regardless of size, geography, or whether they are existing partners of Meat Business Women.

All businesses that submit data will receive a confidential benchmark report, allowing them to understand how their organisation compares with the wider industry.

Companies that are signatories to the Food Business Charter will receive additional detail on how they are tracking against industry pledges.

Ryan added: “The strength of this report lies in participation.

“The more businesses that contribute, the clearer the picture becomes and the more powerful the insights are in driving practical, industry-wide change.”

The findings of the Gender Representation Report 2026 will be published in summer 2026 and will inform leadership decisions, workforce strategies and industry dialogue across the global food manufacturing sector.