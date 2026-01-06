Frosty conditions impact livestock sales across Ireland

The recent cold snap and subsequent frosty conditions have impacted livestock sales across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the past couple of days.

Some areas of the country experienced falls of snow as well as frost leaving the transport of livestock to mart sales more risky.

Some factory procurement staff also informed Agriland of logistical challenges in getting livestock from farms to factory lairages earlier this week as a result of the frosty road conditions.

Marts in several parts of the country resumed sales as normal from Monday, January 5, but several mart sales reported lower numbers of livestock on offer with the dangerous driving conditions one of the contributing factors to the reduced numbers of livestock on offer.

In Northern Ireland, Ballymena Livestock Market in Co. Antrim cancelled its store cattle sale this morning (Tuesday, January 6).

A post on social media from Ballymena Livestock Market said: "Due to the difficult driving conditions, we regretfully have to cancel our store cattle sale today. We are sorry for the late notice however conditions have been particular difficult this morning.

"Please stay safe on the roads and we intend to resume our normal weekly sales with our fat lamb and ewe sale tomorrow" [Wednesday, January 7].

Conditions are expected to thaw from this afternoon onwards in most parts of the country but some frost is expected in parts and extreme caution is still advised when driving.

Weather conditions

On Wednesday (January 7), patchy rain and drizzle will spread across the country from the west, possibly turning to sleet over higher ground.

It will stay cold in the east and north-east with highest temperatures of 3°C to 5°, but milder in the west and south with highest temperatures of 5° to 9°, all in light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will clear eastwards early on Wednesday night with clear spells and isolated showers following. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° with light to moderate westerly winds.

Rest of week

Met Éireann said there is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday (January 8), but rain is likely to spread over the southern half of the country with scattered showers further north.

Highest temperatures should reach from 3° to 7° with mostly light westerly or variable winds.

Friday (January 9) is likely to bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures should range from 3° to 7°, with light to moderate north-westerly winds.

Current indications show unsettled conditions for next weekend with a signal for some wet and blustery weather, according to Met Éireann.