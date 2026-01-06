Almost 50% drop in work permits issued to agri sector in 2025

1,915 work permits were issued to the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in 2025, according to new data.

This represents a significant decrease of 1,710 permits or 47% when compared to the 3,625 permits granted for the sector in 2024.

The figures, published by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE), show that 31,044 permits were issued across all sectors in 2025, down from 39,390 in the previous year.

The highest number of permits, 7,948 (26%), was granted in the health and social work activities sector.

Many of the permits issued in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector relate to meat processing, horticulture enterprises, particularly mushroom growers, and dairy farms.

February was the month with the highest number of permits issued to the sector at 251.

Work permits

Last month, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke and Minister of State for employment, small business and retail Alan Dillon confirmed new General Employment Permit quotas for the roles of meat processing operative and dairy farm assistant.

A quota of 1,000 has been provided for meat processing operative and 850 for dairy farmers' assistants. These quotas are available with immediate effect to address constraints in the meat and dairy sectors.

The ministers said that it is intended to develop an action plan with the meat processing sector to ensure long-term workforce planning and stability while fostering attractive workplace conditions and supports.

Meanwhile, the government also announced a new Roadmap for Minimum Annual Remuneration (MAR) Salary Thresholds.

The first increase is due to take effect from March 1, 2026, DETE confirmed.

The roadmap outlines a gradual approach to increasing salary thresholds across all employment permit types, while removing very low thresholds on a phased basis for certain roles in the agri-food and healthcare sectors.

The MAR is the lowest annual salary that must be paid to a non-EEA (European Economic Area) worker for an employment permit to be issued or renewed.