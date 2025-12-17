New employment permit quotas for meat processing and dairy

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke and Minister of State for employment, small business and retail Alan Dillon today (Thursday, December 18) announced the release of new General Employment Permit quotas for the roles of meat processing operative and dairy farm assistant.

A quota of 1,000 has been provided for meat processing operative and 850 for dairy farmers' assistants. These quotas are available with immediate effect to address constraints in the meat and dairy sectors.

It is intended to develop an action plan with the meat processing sector to ensure long-term workforce planning and stability while fostering attractive workplace conditions and supports.

Minister Peter Burke said: “Economic migration is a vital aspect of addressing skills gaps and shortages in the labour market.

"After significant engagement with the sector and all stakeholders, we have made the decision to extend both quotas based on the demonstrated need in the agri-food sector.

"Alongside developments in technology, upskilling and workplace conditions, the permit system is integral to ensuring Ireland continues to have a competitive economy and agile workforce.

"These quotas recognise the constraints in the agri-food labour market and its importance in particular to the rural economy," Minister Burke said.

Minister Alan Dillon added: “This quota upholds government commitments to ensure that the agri-food sector is supported by the employment permit system, recognising its significance to employment, the wider economy and trade.”

Permit quotas

Ireland’s policy is to promote the sourcing of labour and skills needs primarily from within the workforce of Ireland, the European Union and other European Economic Area (EEA) states.

In May 2018, a pilot scheme was introduced to allow permits to be issued for horticulture workers, meat-processing operatives and dairy farm assistants for the first time.

In subsequent years, additional permit quotas were issued under this scheme with a total of 5,425 permits made available to date.

These were conditional on progress being reported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on commitments given by the sector in terms of training, upskilling and engagement with the Department of Social Protection.

The quota has been filled for meat-processors, and more recently for dairy farm assistants.

The department said it was considered "appropriate" to progress the establishment of both quota requests together, given the considerable time pressure and constraints for the dairy sector ahead of the traditionally busy period.

The quotas provided for meat processing operatives and dairy farm assistants are available with immediate effect.

An action plan based on the findings of a strategic review of the meat sector will be developed in conjunction with the lead policy departments and sectoral representatives, which will outline the deliverables required from the sector for any future quotas to be issued.