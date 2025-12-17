Irish academic appointed as FAO chief scientist

A University of Galway academic has been appointed chief scientist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO).

Charles Spillane is established professor of plant science in the University of Galway's School of Biological and Chemical Sciences and Ryan Institute, and leads the Agribiosciences, food Security and Climate Change research lab in the university.

Prof. Spillane will join the core leadership team of the FAO - the inter-governmental specialised agency within the UN system, which leads international efforts to defeat hunger and achieve food security for all.

He is the first Irish person to be appointed to such a high leadership position in the FAO since its foundation in 1945.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, said: “The appointment of Charles Spillane is a significant achievement for Ireland, the University of Galway and for Prof. Spillane personally.

“He brings deep expertise in agricultural bioscience, climate-resilient food systems and sustainability, built through decades of leading interdisciplinary research at the University of Galway.

“His appointment will further strengthen the FAO’s capacity to advance evidence-based innovation and partnerships for resilient, inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems worldwide.”

‘Globally leading’

Prof. David Burn, president of University of Galway, said: “We are delighted that Prof. Spillane has been appointed to this position of exceptional public service with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

“Prof. Spillane’s appointment to this globally leading role is a testament to University of Galway’s rapidly growing reputation in agricultural research and education for food security and international development, that has been achieved over the past decade.”

Speaking on his appointment, Prof. Spillane said: “I am taking on this role with profound respect for the organisation’s remarkable history and enduring mandate to achieve food security for all, and to ensure that people everywhere have regular access to sufficient, nutritious food."

"The Food and Agriculture Organisation is a key enabler of the world’s shared commitment to a simple but powerful idea, namely that that no person should go hungry, and that the pursuit of food security is inseparable from the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and dignity.”

FAO

The mission of the FAO is focused on three goals: the eradication of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition; the elimination of poverty and the driving forward of economic and social progress for all; and the sustainable management and utilisation of natural resources, including land, water, air, climate and genetic resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

It was founded in 1945 in response to the multiple global food crises that followed World War II.

The organisation is governed by its 195 members, namely 194 Member States and the EU, operating on a consensus-based one country, one vote system.

Ireland is one of the member States, with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine leading the state’s engagement.