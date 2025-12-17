Cowen appointed lead Renew Europe negotiator on CAP legislation

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has been appointed Renew Europe’s lead negotiator on the European Parliament’s work on the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period 2028–2034.

As shadow rapporteur for Renew Europe - a grouping which includes MEPs from 24 different countries including six Irish MEPs [four Fianna Fáil, one Independent Ireland, and one Independent MEPs] - Cowen will play a role in negotiating the Parliament’s position on the future CAP.

This will include discussing issues such as direct payments, coupled support for vulnerable and strategic sectors, supports for young farmers, and the overall balance between income stability, sustainability and food security.

This file marks the transition from political positioning to binding legislation, meaning decisions taken during these negotiations may impact on farm incomes and rural communities in Ireland and the EU.

Timeline

Negotiations within the European Parliament are expected to begin in early 2026, with the aim of concluding substantial elements of the parliament’s position by the end of that year.

This timeline aligns with Ireland holding the EU Council Presidency in the second half of 2026.

Speaking following his appointment, Cowen said: “This is a hugely significant legislative file and I am honoured to be appointed Renew Europe’s shadow rapporteur at such a decisive moment for European agriculture.

“For the first time in this cycle, we are moving beyond high-level debate and into the hard legislative choices that will determine how the CAP actually works on the ground - from direct payments and coupled supports to how we sustain farm incomes and encourage generational renewal.”

Ireland's stake in negotiations

Ireland, the Midlands-North-West said, has a “vital stake” in these negotiations.

He also argued that “decisions taken here will directly affect family farms, food production and rural communities for the next decade".

“I will be using this role to strongly defend coupled payments for struggling and strategic sectors, fair and predictable direct payments, and meaningful supports for young farmers,” Cowen added.

“With negotiations expected to gather pace under Ireland’s EU Presidency in 2026, this appointment puts Ireland in a strong position to shape the future of the CAP.

“My priority will be to ensure that the next CAP is properly funded, genuinely workable for farmers, and recognises food security as a strategic necessity - not an afterthought.”