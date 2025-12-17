DAERA to introduce EID tagging for newborn cattle in NI

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a public consultation on plans to introduce mandatory electronic identification (EID) for newborn cattle in Northern Ireland.

Cattle in NI are currently identified for traceability purposes using conventional ear tags, which are printed with a unique animal number that needs to be visually read and noted manually when taking records.

This proposed change will replace the conventional ear tags with EID tags, which include a microchip programmed with the animal's unique identification number that can be read automatically by a tag reader.

EID tags

Announcing the consultation, DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir said: "Ensuring the health and traceability of our livestock is fundamental to safeguarding NI's agri-food sector, protecting public health and maintaining our reputation for high standards in animal welfare and food safety.

"EID has already proven its value in the sheep sector and internationally in cattle traceability.

"Now is an opportune time to consider mandatory bovine EID, as it can eliminate tag reading errors and improve efficiency for animal handling on farms, at markets and at processing sites."

Muir added that EID tags will "improve transparency and health and safety throughout the supply chain, while supporting overall efforts to control disease in Northern Ireland”.

Phased approach

As part of its public consultation, DAERA is proposing to phase EID tagging on a voluntary basis in the middle of next year.

Minister Muir added: "I recognise that any change will mean some adjustments for industry, and that is why I am proposing a phased approach, with voluntary bovine EID being introduced first from mid-2026.

"Subject to a favourable response to the consultation, mandatory EID could then be introduced for newborn calves at some point during 2027."

DAERA stated that this phased approach will allow herd keepers who are keen utilise this technology to adopt it sooner should they wish, while also providing a longer transition period for the wider industry to use up stocks of non-EID tags in advance of the proposed mandatory implementation of EID for newborn cattle during 2027.

Farmers, industry representatives and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to take part in the public consultation, which is set to close on February 23, 2026.

Individuals can find more details and respond to the consultation on DAERA's website.