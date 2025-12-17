Consultation opens on next Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy

A public consultation process has been launched on the draft Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy 2026-2030.

The new strategy aims to build upon the first Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy 2020-2025 in the areas of risk anticipation, risk surveillance and management and risk awareness and communication.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that Ireland's geographic location, climate and isolation as an island provide natural advantages in terms of the protection of our agriculture, horticulture and forestry sectors.

"Ireland has a favourable plant health status with the highest number of protected zones in Europe, meaning that it has been designated free from specific plant pests and diseases that are present elsewhere in the EU," Minister Heydon said.

"It is crucial we maintain our plant health status and enhance our biosecurity.

"Increased globalisation of trade, movement of people, e-commerce and climate change all pose significant challenges to plant health and biosecurity.”

Safeguarding

The minister said that protecting plant health and biosecurity is "fundamental to safeguarding food security, safe trade and the environment".

"Everyone has a role to play, and it is important that all stakeholders are aware of the risks to plant health and understand their role and responsibilities in protecting plant health and enhancing biosecurity," he added.

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae said that Ireland’s forests are a "key national economic, social, environmental and recreational resource valued at over €2 billion annually and Ireland’s thriving amenity sector over €100 million".

"Maintenance of Ireland’s favourable plant health status is vital for these two key sectors," Minister Healy-Rae said.

"I encourage stakeholders to contribute to the draft Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy, which sets out a vision for protecting Ireland’s agriculture, horticulture and forestry sectors and the wider environment from plant pests and diseases."

The closing date for submissions on the draft strategy is 5:00p.m on January 9, 2026.