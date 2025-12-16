China lowers duties on EU pork imports following anti-dumping investigation

China has confirmed lower duties on its imports of pork from the EU, including Ireland.

Back in September, the country's Ministry of Commerce announced new tariffs as part of what it called a 'preliminary ruling' on its anti-dumping investigation.

The tariff was set up to 62.4% for most EU pig exporters, but there was a list of companies including four Irish companies that had to pay a lower rate of 20%.

These duties took effect from September 10.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has said this week that it was at the request of the China Animal Husbandry Association that on June 17, 2024, the ministry initiated the anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and pork by-products originating from the EU.

Today (December 16), the Minister of Commerce issued a final ruling, the spokesperson said.

This determined that the tariff rate for EU companies would now range from 4.9% up to 19.8%.

The ministry has decided to implement final anti-dumping measures from December 17 for a period of five years, the spokesperson confirmed.

"Currently, the domestic industry is facing difficulties, and there is a strong demand for protection," the spokesperson said.

"Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Commerce conducted the investigation in accordance with laws and regulations, widely solicited opinions from all stakeholders, fully protected the rights of all parties, and reached an objective, fair, and impartial conclusion.

"The ruling report indicates that the relevant pork and pork by-products imported from the EU were being dumped, causing substantial damage to the domestic industry in China."