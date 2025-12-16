Pre-movement test set for herds with BVD positive calves in 2026

Herds with a confirmed case of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) will see major new restrictions introduced from 2026 in an industry effort to fully eradicate the disease.
Animal Health Ireland (AHI) today (Tuesday, December 17) outlined details of the 2026 Action Plan for BVD.
The plan includes measures that aim to "further accelerate progress towards BVD-freedom while supporting farmers and the wider agri industry," according to AHI.
Announcing details of the new measures at an information meeting in Dublin today, AHI's BVD and Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) programme manager Dr. Maria Guelbenzu set out the action plan for taking tackling BVD in 2026 and beyond.
Key areas that will be addressed include:
Cattle sales will also be restricted from herds with an animal that tests positive for BVD under the new measures.
These herds with BVD cases will also be required to vaccinate their herds over a two-year programme with vaccination to be completed by a veterinary professional.
Commenting on the action plan, AHI chair, James Lynch, said: “The progress made under the BVD Eradication Programme demonstrates what can be achieved when farmers, veterinarians, industry and government work together towards a shared goal.
"With BVD now confined to a relatively small number of herds, the 2026 Action Plan represents an important step as we continue on an ambitious pathway towards BVD freedom."
Dr. Maria Guelbenzu added: “Led by cutting-edge science and research from the BVD Technical Working Group, we are continuing to make real and tangible progress in our ambition to eradicate BVD.
"This is an extraordinary accomplishment. Now is not the time to relax, however.
"We must double down and push forward as an industry to ensure there is no slippage and we reach our collective goal of BVD freedom as soon as possible."
An overview of the annual economic impact delivered by the BVD Eradication Programme was also presented on the day.
According to the report, the total economic benefit to Irish agriculture is €184.21 million annually in avoided losses and reduced vaccination costs, against €10.3 million [costs] to the farmer.
Commenting on the economic analysis, AHI CEO, Patrick Donohoe, said: “BVD is a very worrying disease for farmers to contend with.
"An annual delivery to the economy of €184 million is a true reflection of the success of the programme and we must all focus our efforts as we push towards BVD freedom.”