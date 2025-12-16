Young sheep farmers to meet with Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food is set to meet with the Young Sheep Farmers Forum (YSFF) tomorrow (Wednesday, December 17).

The committee will then gather in Committee Room 4 in Leinster House to discuss challenges facing the sheep sector, which can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV.

The YSFF is a stakeholder-led initiative developed by Kepak, in conjunction with Bord Bia and Mountbellew Agricultural College.

The forum brings together 13 young sheep farmers, aged 18–26, from across Ireland to identify key challenges facing the sheep sector and to develop practical policy recommendations for Government and other industry stakeholders.

‘Educational programme’

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee cathaoirleach, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan welcomed the YSGG to the meeting on Wednesday.

He said: “This forum serves as an important educational programme and as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

“The participants benefit from mentorship opportunities and stronger links with industry stakeholders in sheep farming.

“Sheep farming plays a vital social, economic and environmental role in sustaining rural Ireland, and the YSFF published a report recently highlighting 15 key recommendations designed to address the structural challenges facing the sector, particularly in the areas of generational renewal, land access, and support for young farmers.”

Deputy Moynihan added that the proposals are aimed at ensuring the long-term viability of the sheep sector.

“The committee looks forward to hearing the voice of the young farmer and how they see their future in this key sector of the rural economy,” he added.

“The committee is particularly interested in opportunities and developments for the sheep sector as a whole and how wool and sheep milk fit into these.”

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.

Market trends

Separately, this week saw a slight drop in factory quotes for lamb, while quotes for ewes remain unchanged for another week.

Up to €7.55/kg remains available for some lamb producer groups as the end of the year approaches.