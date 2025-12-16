Hansen on Mercosur: One solution will not suit every member state

European Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen has said that when it comes to farming and Mercosur, one solution will not suit every member state across the bloc.

He was responding to media questions at the EU Agri Food Days conference which began yesterday (Monday, December 15) and will continue until tomorrow (Wednesday, December 17).

Over three days, the event brings together farmers, EU policymakers, civil society representatives, academics and agri-food businesses to discuss key trends, challenges and opportunities for the sector, including the future of European farming, market developments, food security, sustainability, and the role of digital technologies and data in agriculture.

Up to 10,000 farmers from across the EU are due to demonstrate in Brussels on Thursday (December 18) about the Mercosur trade deal as well as other issues such as financing of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

In relation to the potential deferring or delay of a decision regarding the Mercosur deal, Hansen said:

"The [EU] council [of ministers] is the owner of its own agenda, so that is something where I cannot comment; that depends, of course, on their consultation with delegations.

"So that is one part, so maybe there is an influence on the protests, but for me it is very important to take the protests of our farmers very seriously.

"We have very different situations in the member states... I think it is a broader situation of unease, and this unease comes from certain impacts," he added.

The commissioner acknowledged that there is concern about the EU Budget (multi-financial framework MFF), which is still going through negotiations.

Animal disease effect on trade deal

Hansen told reporters that there is a lot of insecurity in many regions throughout Europe due to the spread of many animal diseases.

"This is putting additional pressure, and we need to address these situations and as well, think about how we can work closer together with member states in helping them to put this under control," Hansen continued.

"I think that is very important because that is, of course, having the impact on trade discussions, on other discussions. It's a general situation with a multi-layer issue.

"It is not the same in all member states, so there will not be one solution for everything," he added in relation to Mercosur.

The commissioner said the commission will engage closely with the farming community and particularly those travelling to Brussels on Thursday to participate in the protest.

Mercosur vote?

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers of the EU is unsure if there would be a majority in the qualified majority voting (QMV) system in the EU in relation to the proposed Mercosur trade deal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee was speaking in Brussels yesterday (Monday, December 15) just after France announced that it was a vote on the Mercosur trade deal pushed back.

The deal would see Mercosur countries such as Brazil and Uruguay remove import duties on 91% of EU goods.

However, on the other side of the agreement, the Mercosur countries would get to sell their goods to the EU with fewer restrictions. These include sugar, honey, soybeans, and, importantly to Ireland, meat, specifically beef.

Today, Italy has joined France and committed to a position of rejection for the proposed trade deal.