Mart report: Top call of €10,600 at Manorhamilton Fatstock Sale

Manorhamilton Livestock Sales in Co. Leitrim hosted its fifth annual Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale on Saturday (December 13).

The event saw over 350-head of commercial-bred cattle catalogued, with 13 classes of cattle to be judged on the day.

Tasked with judging the cattle were Co. Down-based Arthur and Alise Callaghan, and it was their reserve champion choice that took the top price in the sale that followed the judging.

The event featured both haltered and unhaltered cattle, with huge crowds of cattle enthusiasts from the surrounding region and further afield turning out to view the days' proceedings.

Taking the top price on the day was Lot 335, a Limousin-cross heifer exhibited by Chris Meehan from Co. Mayo.

The reserve champion exhibited by Chris Meehan sold for €10,600

This black heifer won first in the 2025-born heifer under 300kg class before going on to take the Reserve Champion title in the overall show.

The heifer went on to sell for the top price on the day of of €10,600.

The pre-sale show Champion went to Lot 229, owned by Co. Sligo man Daniel O'Connor. This Limousin-cross heifer went on to sell for €5,100.

The pre-sale show champion was Lot 229, a Limousin-cross heifer owned by Co. Sligo man Daniel O'Connor

Selling at €8,100 was Lot 288, a Belgian Blue-cross heifer owned by Enda Gately from Co. Roscommon.

Lot 288 sold for €8,100. Source: Chloe Goggins Livestock Media

This heifer was placed first in her class for Belgian Blue heifers over 400kg.

Selling at €7,100 was Lot 314, also a Belgian Blue-cross heifer, this time owned by John Daly from Co. Cavan.

The next highest price at the annual event in Manorhamilton went to Eddie Lynch from Co. Cavan for his Belgian Blue-cross heifer that placed second in the Belgian Blue heifer over 400kg class.

This heifer secured €6,400 in the sale.

Selling at €6,250 was Lot 305, also a Belgian Blue-cross heifer, which was owned by Laurence Forde from Co. Galway.

Selling at €6,200 was Lot 243, a Limousin-cross weanling heifer owned by Liam Maguire. This heifer was placed first in the Limousin heifer over 400kg class.

The second-placed heifer in this class was Lot 247, owned by the aforementioned John Daly and this heifer sold for €6,050, making it a good day for the Cavan-based cattle breeder at the Manorhamilton sale venue.

Co. Donegal man Martin Harold secured €6,000 for his Charolais-cross heifer. Weighing 264kg, the heifer took the highest price per kilo in the sale, totalling €22.73/kg.