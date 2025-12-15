Limerick farmer appointed to Dairygold board

Dairygold has announced the appointment of a new member to its board of directors.

The appointment of Gerald Kirby, a dairy farmer from Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, has been confirmed following a general committee board election which took place in the Springfort Hall Hotel, Mallow, Co. Cork, on Monday (December 15).

Kirby will take up his new role on January 1, 2026.

He will replace outgoing board director Gerard O’Dwyer, who has completed his maximum permitted consecutive service on the Dairygold board and will retire from the board and the elected representative structure on December 31.

Kirby, representing the Drombanna electoral group, was elected to the Limerick regional committee in 2023 and has been a member of the general committee since January 2025.

Gerald Kirby.

He is married to Sinead and they have three adult children, Ronan, Alan and Ruth.

He is farming in partnership with Sinead, Ronan and Alan.

He has completed the Dairygold Member Upskilling Programme.

He is a former chairperson of Fedamore Mulcair Discussion Group.