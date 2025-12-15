Government 'needs to pick a side when it comes to Mercosur' - Sinn Féin

The government needs to "stop dithering and pick a side" when it comes to the Mercosur trade deal, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny urged today (Monday, December 15).

Deputy Kenny believes "time is running out" in relation to the trade deal.

"D-day is fast approaching for the government when it comes to voting on the Mercosur trade agreement with a vote at the EU Council meeting expected on Thursday.

“My colleagues and I in Sinn Féin have repeatedly called on the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Minister for Agriculture to state the government’s position when it comes to Mercosur," he said.

Deputy Kenny's challenge to the government comes as France has asked the European Commission to postpone the December deadlines in relation to Mercosur.

France has stated that the trade deal "is not acceptable as it stands".

Mercosur

Meanwhile speaking in Brussels today, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, said that the Irish government had "been very clear on the concerns that we have had in relation to Mercosur, in particular our beef farmers".

"We have always said that we will work with like-minded countries and we are working through and we are assessing the situation at the moment.

"We don't have a date for a vote; it's not clear when a vote may or may not happen," Minister Helen McEntee added.

However Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Agriculture believes that there is "a chance of securing a blocking minority" against the trade deal.

Deputy Kenny said including the French opposition to Mercosur, he believes that Poland, Hungary and Italy also wants a vote on the trade deal postponed.

“The Irish government needs to stop dithering on the issue and pick a side, they are either prepared to stand up for Irish consumers and Irish farmers when it comes to food safety, or they will side with multi nationals and big business like German car manufacturers," he added.