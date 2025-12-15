Former Aurivo chair honoured with Ireland’s top co-op accolade

Pádraig Gibbons, an influential and respected figure in the Irish cooperative movement, has been awarded the Plunkett Award for Co-operative Endeavour, the highest national honour presented by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Gibbons received the award, accompanied by his wife Marion and children Paul, Alan, Patrick, Mark, Micheál and Donna, at a ceremony at Plunkett House in Dublin, attended by the president and board of ICOS and colleagues from Aurivo co-op.

The award is named after Sir Horace Plunkett, founder of the Irish cooperative movement in 1889.

The award citation recognised Gibbons for his "selfless dedication, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the cooperative cause".

Gibbons, from Westport, Co. Mayo, was nominated for the award by Aurivo co-op. He has contributed 32 years of voluntary service to the cooperative sector, including 28 years on the board of NCF / Connacht Gold / Aurivo, serving 12 years as chair.

He also served as president of ICOS from 2005 to 2007, becoming the first west of Ireland person to hold the role.

He was instrumental in major structural developments, including the merger of Kiltoghert Co-op and North Connacht Farmers Co-op in 2000 and their transformation into Connacht Gold, subsequently becoming today’s Aurivo, including the acquisition in 2012 of Donegal Creameries.

Today, Aurivo co-op supports over 2,000 farm families in the west of Ireland.

As chair of Aurivo, Gibbons also oversaw major governance reform that adjusted the cooperative’s board from 60 to 16 members, and guided the consolidation of its mart network from eight to four.

Pádraig Gibbons is pictured centre with his wife Marion and (l-r): Tomás McHale, company secretary, Aurivo; Edward Carr, president of ICOS; Donal Tierney, CEO of Aurivo; and Raymond Barlow, chair, Aurivo.

He also oversaw a strategic diversification of the cooperative’s retail operations, helping to stabilise revenues amid volatile global markets and strengthening Aurivo’s ability to return a competitive milk prices to farm families, ICOS has said.

Gibbons retired from the board of Aurivo in 2022. His wider contribution has extended nationally through service over the years on the boards of Teagasc, the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) National Council.

This was in addition to chairing several key appeals and implementation committees, including those for the Disadvantaged Areas Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraint, the Land Parcel Identification System, and the Commonage Implementation Committee.

He also played a leading role in establishing the European Livestock Markets Association.

ICOS president Edward Carr said: “Pádraig has been a transformative leader whose vision, integrity and commitment have strengthened both Aurivo and the wider cooperative sector.

"His lifelong dedication marks the very best of the cooperative tradition and I warmly congratulate him for his immense contribution and achievements.

"Pádraig’s steady leadership during times of change helped to steer complex decisions with clarity, fairness and an unwavering focus on members’ long-term interests.

"He has always exemplified the principle that cooperatives succeed when people work together with energy, integrity and a shared sense of purpose.”

Pádraig Gibbons said: “I have always believed in the power of cooperation to deliver real, meaningful change.

"Whether it was strengthening our business or representing farmers at national and European level, my aim is always to ensure that the people who produce our food could rely on strong, modern, well-run cooperatives that put their interests first.

"I have been privileged to work with outstanding people who share the same values. This award is a recognition of all of them too.

"The cooperative tradition we have inherited is one of Ireland’s greatest strengths, and it is our duty to pass it on stronger than we found it.”