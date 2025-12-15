Last call: Order your Agriland merch today for guaranteed Christmas delivery

The clock is ticking! If you want some of our fantastic Agriland branded gear and goodies delivered in time to be under the tree, you must place your order by noon, tomorrow Tuesday, December 16.

The An Post last guaranteed date for Christmas delivery is December 16 - get your order in now before it's too late.

All Agriland readers can get an exclusive 10% off everything with the code XMAS10 at checkout.

To help you pick something, we've put together some great bundles if you're looking for a gift for that special someone.

We have a great selection of jackets, bodywarmers, hats, mugs and more! You're bound the find something for the farmer in your life.

You can see the full range of merchandise on offer on Agriretailer.ie.

Don't forget, the last shipping deadline is to have your order in by 12 noon December 16. Use the code XMAS10 for an extra 10% off at checkout!