DAERA unveils new rural data hub to support future policymaking

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Monday, December 15) launched the Rural Data Hub, a new online resource that gathers "rural-specific data".

By making this data readily available through an online dashboard, DAERA stated that the hub "will benefit rural communities, researchers, community and voluntary organisations, funding bodies, elected representatives and central and local government".

The new dashboard is designed to support "informed policy development and targeted interventions" by providing decision-makers and stakeholders with accurate data to better understand the needs of rural communities across Northern Ireland.

Rural Data Hub

Users can create their own "bespoke areas" on the hub's interactive map of Northern Ireland by using lower-level geographies, such as data zones.

DAERA outlined that this feature will enable localised analysis and comparisons between urban and rural areas, helping users identify disparities.

The dashboard also allows filtering of rural data through datasets, such as demography, education, economy and health.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the launch of the Rural Data Hub for Northern Ireland.

He said: "From members of the public who want to identify issues and opportunities in their local area, to the public authorities listed in the schedule to the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016 applying a rural lens to policy decisions – the hub is designed to support informed, evidence-based action for all rural communities.

"This innovative dashboard brings together rural data in one place, making it accessible to everyone."

The Rural Data Hub can be accessed on DAERA's website.

DAERA

Meanwhile, DAERA recently briefed members of the Stormont Agriculture Committee on a new £40 million farm capital grant scheme for Northern Ireland, which is set to be launched during the early weeks of 2026.

Speaking to Agriland, Sinn Féin’s agricultural spokesperson Declan McAleer welcomed the announcement of the new £40m measure.

McAleer explained: "It represents an important investment in the future resilience and productivity of our agriculture sector.

"The scheme will provide £25,000 capital grants for equipment, with a second phase planned to support larger, transformative projects.

"With a grant rate of 40%, a minimum investment level of £3,000, and a maximum grant of £25,000, the design of the scheme should enable a wide range of farm enterprises to participate," he added.