ESB Networks Winter Safety Series 2025: Cutting hedges near power lines

In this instalment, we look at the potential dangers involved in cutting hedges near power lines.

If you are planning to cut trees or trim hedges on your property, be aware that any trees or vegetation close to electricity wires or ESB Networks’ equipment presents a significant safety hazard.

Electricity can jump gaps, which means that you do not need to come into direct contact with a live electricity wire, or electrical equipment, to be seriously injured or killed.

ESB Networks safety tips for hedge cutting

If the trees or vegetation that require cutting are within 6m of electricity wires or electrical equipment, you can apply online for a free tree-cutting assessment through your ESB Networks online account.

Look out for any damage on machinery that may become unattached in operation;

The circular saw is by far the most dangerous attachment; keep onlookers away from its operation;

Place guards around the tractor cab to protect from flying debris from the hedge;

Keep windows clean to maximise visibility;

Use appropriate signage and warning lamps when working on the road;

Take a minute to look at the ground conditions and the field slope before starting work;

Have the ESB Networks emergency number in the tractor - 1800 372 999;

Look out for overhead wires in dense foliage and high ditches;

Match the hedge cutter size and tractor size;

If unsure, stop - don’t act first and ask questions later.

Image source: Meath Crime Prevention

ESB Networks Farm Safety Booklet now available

At ESB Networks, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to launch the updated Farm Safety Booklet.

Designed to help farmers, contractors, and rural workers stay safe around electricity, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm - this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.