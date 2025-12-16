Hare's Corner project to open for applications

The Hare's Corner biodiversity project will open for applications in January.

The Hare’s Corner is an initiative set up by Burrenbeo Trust to help landowners make more space for nature.

The application form will go live on January 1, 2026. The deadline for applying will be January 18.

The Hare’s Corner is gearing up to support biodiversity actions by landowners, farmers, schools and community groups in counties Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Sligo, Monaghan, Louth, Wexford, Kilkenny and Kerry.

The project is being funded through a combination of public and private sector funding, including the National Parks and Wildlife Service's Local Biodiversity Action Fund, and is an action of the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2023–2030.

Fifth year

Last year, the Hare’s Corner marked its fifth anniversary by creating 1,600 habitats for biodiversity in six counties around Ireland.

The ‘menu’ of supports available from the Hare’s Corner includes a mini-woodland, a wildlife hedge, a heritage orchard and a wildlife pond.

The project returns to Co. Offaly for its second year in 2026, and landowners in the county are being encouraged to apply.

Lee Worrell, the Hare's Corner coordinator, said: “We are delighted to be back in Offaly in 2026 after having such a highly successful first year in the county.

"It has been heartening for us to see the amount of interest the Hare’s Corner generates up and down the country.

"From day one, it has been consistently oversubscribed, which clearly demonstrates the appetite people in Ireland have for becoming involved in biodiversity initiatives."

The collaboration between Offaly County Council and the Burrenbeo Trust in 2025 saw 212 “hare's corners” biodiversity habitats created across the county.

Ricky Whelan, biodiversity officer with Offaly County Council, said the project has seen farmers, schools, community groups and homeowners "all get involved to create vital habitats such as wildlife ponds and native hedgerows in spaces they own and manage".

"I invite anyone who owns or manages a piece of ground to make an application to the project in 2026 so we can see more hares’ corners created," Whelan added.

Wildlife pond

In encouraging others to apply for the project, Gearóid Ó Foighil and Jenny Fahy from Ballintemple, south Offaly, spoke of their experience.

They applied to the Hare’s Corner for help in developing a wildlife pond to widen the biodiversity on their land and attract wildlife.

Gearóid Ó Foighil and Jenny Fahy with their new pond in south Offaly.

Jenny Fahy said: “Open water sources are rare in the area; the surrounding landscape is being drained and 'improved' for agricultural purposes.

"So, a pond will create new habitat value and allow for valuable and unique ecology to establish and thrive for future generations.

"It will also help offset adverse impacts of the surrounding land changes.

"A pond will meet the needs of a range of species from birds to dragon flies, amphibian and mammal."