Straw Incorporation Measure payments worth €8.3m on way to farmers

Payments are on the way to farmers under the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) from today (Tuesday, December 16) according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

An estimated €8.3 million will issue from today with further payments to follow to farmers in the coming weeks who have participated in the scheme in 2025.

The rate is €250 per hectare for oats, wheat, barley and rye and a lower rate of €150 for oilseed rape straw.

It is understood that the SIM payment will be paid to 1,811 herds at this time.

Minister Heydon said: “Payments under this scheme are to provide financial support for tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed rape crops.”

Straw Incorporation Measure

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) is a scheme under CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023 to 2027.

It aims to provide financial support for tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) the Straw Incorporation Measure has proved "very popular with tillage farmers" and this year there was a significant increase in the number of hectares applied to be incorporated.

Minister Heydon said that farmers will see payments in their bank accounts in the coming days, "with further payments issuing under SIM in the coming weeks as they become clear for payment.”

COUNTY SIM TOTAL PAID APPLICATIONS SIM TOTAL AMOUNT CARLOW 104 €491,585.25 CAVAN 7 €24,817.50 CLARE 1 €2,465.00 CORK 221 €918,058.87 DONEGAL 29 €94,605.12 DUBLIN 83 €535,960.00 GALWAY 34 €123,059.37 KERRY 20 €84,234.09 KILDARE 121 €652,125.00 KILKENNY 82 €338,824.87 LAOIS 76 €294,340.30 LEITRIM 2 €10,507.50 LIMERICK 8 €29,807.50 LONGFORD 6 €16,683.12 LOUTH 125 €606,201.97 MAYO 1 €3,650.00 MEATH 196 €1,064,980.93 MONAGHAN 8 €36,343.00 OFFALY 48 €184,866.00 ROSCOMMON 4 €14,572.50 SLIGO 1 €4,390.00 TIPPERARY 157 €719,753.61 WATERFORD 45 €177,317.00 WESTMEATH 55 €290,032.50 WEXFORD 302 €1,216,463.98 WICKLOW 75 €357,110.55 1811 €8,292,755.53 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) county payment breakdown Source: DAFM

Budget 2026

Minister Heydon has pledged to support the tillage sector next year with funding of at least €50 million.

He said this will include the Protein Aid Scheme, SIM and a Tillage Support Scheme next year.

Minister Heydon said that "these measures will help support tillage farm incomes and provide a strong base to protect the future of tillage farming in Ireland."