CSO: Green diesel clearances higher in first 9 months of 2025

Clearances of marked gas oil, otherwise known as green diesel, were 0.4% higher in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

That is according to the latest data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, excise clearances of marked gas oil in September 2025, at 92 million litres, were down 5.2% compared with the September 2024 figure of 97 million litres.

Green diesel is primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings.

Clearances

The CSO has also reported that autodiesel clearances were 3.6% lower in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Autodiesel clearances in September 2025 were 290 million litres, this was a 2% decrease compared with September 2024.

Unleaded petrol clearances were 4.7% higher in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same time period in 2024.

Excise clearances of unleaded petrol in September 2025, at 95 million litres, were 5.6% higher than the September 2024 figure of 90 million litres.

This was the highest volume of unleaded petrol clearances recorded for the month of September since 2018.

Kerosene clearances decreased by 5.4% in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Dympna Corry, statistician in the climate and energy division, said that clearances are the duty paid on the quantity of oil removed from bonded warehouses and provide a proxy for sales.

She added: "Wholesale prices of autodiesel in September 2025 were higher than September 2024, and wholesale prices of unleaded petrol in September 2025 were higher than September 2024."