Mercosur deal 'will devastate family farms' - Fitzmaurice

Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to join with France in taking a stand against the Mercosur trade deal, warning that continued mixed messaging and indecision is undermining Irish and European agriculture.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said the Mercosur agreement must be stopped - not managed or “half-opposed” behind closed doors.

“This deal will devastate family farms, hollow out rural communities and undermine food standards right across Europe,” he said.

“France has been clear and forthright in its opposition. Ireland should be standing shoulder to shoulder with them, and actively encouraging Italy and other countries to follow suit.”

'Mixed messages'

Deputy Fitzmaurice said the government’s approach to date has been marked by hesitation and contradictory signals.

“Farmers are fed up listening to warm words at home while Ireland sends mixed messages in Europe,” he said.

“That fence-sitting has to end. This is a moment that requires leadership, not ambiguity.”

He added that Independent Ireland TDs, led by himself and Michael Collins in Ireland and MEP Ciaran Mullooly in Europe, have been united in opposition to the Mercosur deal for more than 18 months.

Mullooly

Fitzmaurice's Independent Ireland colleague, MEP Ciaran Mullooly, has welcomed the move by the French and Italian governments to defer the vote on the EU–Mercosur trade agreement, which had been scheduled to take place in Strasbourg this week.

Following months of consultations with French and Italian MEPs on the potential issues associated with the Mercosur trade agreement, a coalition of countries has indicated that it formally requested a deferral of the vote in Strasbourg.

Mullooly said he strongly welcomes this development and hopes that the postponement will allow for further negotiations, greater clarity, and a recognition of the serious concerns held by Irish and European farmers - including those in Ireland, France and Italy - in relation to the trade agreement.

“It is also increasingly clear that the so-called safety clause must be revisited,” Mullooly said.

“Recent analysis suggests that the impact of this agreement on farm-gate prices could be far greater than originally envisaged.”

The Independent Ireland MEP also stated that he expects the European Parliament to request a judgment from the European Court of Justice on the legal method the European Commission is considering for the approval of the Mercosur trade agreement.

“European farmers deserve certainty, fairness and proper safeguards. Until those are delivered, this agreement should not proceed,” Mullooly added.