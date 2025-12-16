Suspected bluetongue cases on fourth Co. Down farm

Two further suspected bluetongue cases have emerged on a fourth Co. Down farm, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said.

Temporary control zone (TCZ) surveillance has indicated suspect cases in two cattle on a second farm near Greyabbey.

This takes the total number of suspected infected premises to four.

Confirmation

The discovery came as the National Reference Laboratory confirmed the bluetongue virus in the first Greyabbey case and the case on a farm near the site of the original outbreak near Bangor.

Following veterinary assessment of the latest suspect case, a decision has been taken that further extension of the TCZ is not required.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The emergence of a fourth suspect case during surveillance testing is disappointing but will not come as a surprise given the scale of the testing undertaken by the department.

“Bluetongue is an unpredictable virus that can be spread rapidly by midges through and between flocks and herds.

"It is important to reiterate that bluetongue poses no human health risk or food safety concern but it does impact cloven hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

“While we are now in the vector inactive period with the winter weather limiting the ability of midges to spread the virus, it is vital farmers and vets familiarise themselves with the symptoms and remain on their guard over the coming months for clinical signs of the disease.

"Herd keepers and flock owners who suspect an outbreak should report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local divisional veterinary office or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.”

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said that following the decision to relax restrictions on the movement of animals to Saintfield Market from today, "veterinary officials are continuing to work with industry to relieve the restrictions on non-infected premises in the TCZ, while also working with those who have had infections".

“That is where our focus is right now and we hope to be in a position in the coming days to make further progress," Dooher added.