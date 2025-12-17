Hereford heifers average €3,890 at society sale in Tullamore

The Irish Hereford Breed Society's Premier Heifer Show and Sale took place on Saturday, December 13 at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

There were a total of 33 heifers exhibited from all four provinces, with 21 of the 33 heifers finding new homes at an average sale price of €3,890.

The pre-sale show kicked off at 10:30a.m and the judge was Jack Wilson of the Lisrace Hereford Herd in Co. Fermanagh.

He selected Co. Westmeath breeders, T. and A. Fitzgerald’s heifer, Grianan Cooperobin C 033 HH, as the Champion.

Grianan Cooperobin 712 pictured with Anselm and Tom Fitzgerald and Judge, Mr. Jack Wilson

This heifer was sired by Pulham Powerhouse and out of homebred cow, Grianan Cooperobin 712, who is a Grianan Parker daughter.

Cooperobin has five stars for age at finish, carcass weight, and carcass conformation and went on to be one of three heifers in the sale to make €5,000.

The Champion heifer was secured by a Co. Cork-based breeder.

Standing at Reserve Champion was Padraig Farrell’s heifer, Cave Hill Dolly HH.

Cave Hill Dolly HH with Patrick and Liam Farrell and Judge, Mr. Jack Wilson

This heifer is a half-sister to the Champion - she is also sired by Pulham Powerhouse but out of Cave Hill Éabha.

Dolly also performs well in EuroStar ratings, with five stars for age at finish, carcass weight and carcass conformation.

She sold for €3,800 to a breeder in Co. Kilkenny.

Both the Champion and Reserve Champion came from the August-September-2024-born class and placed first and second.

Top price

Co. Monaghan breeder Nigel Heatrick took home the sale’s top price of €5,900 for his heifer Glaslough Crystal 2 HH.

Crystal is sired by stock bull, Cill Cormaic Quinlan and out of Glaslough Texas. The heifer is a full sister to last year’s sale champion, Glaslough Yoselin.

A further two heifers sold for €5,000, with Eugene Lynch’s heifer, Droumdaniel Mel Bella 175 HH and Nigel Heatrick’s Glaslough Candice HH both going under the gavel of auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney at €5,000.

Droumdaniel Mel Bella 175 HH pictured with John Lynch and Alan Minehane

Droumdaniel Mel Bella 175 HH is sired by Balleen Powerplay HH and out of Droumdaniel Mel Bella 1096, a Auckvale Stroll On-sired cow.

Glaslough Candice HH is home-bred on both sides - sired by Glaslough Stan and out of Glaslough Zip, another daughter of Cill Cormaic Quinlan.

A further six heifers went on to reach over €4,000.

JP Scott of Co. Laois received €4,600 for his heifer, Athgreine Sally 297 (HYF).

Athgreine Sally 297 (HYF) pictured with breeder JP Scott and Judge, Mr. Jack Wilson

Co. Cork breeder, John Appelbe’s heifer, Appel 1 Cha Cha Cha, sold for €4,400, with his other heifer, Appel Roisin PP selling for €4,100.

Appel 1 Cha Cha Cha pictured with John and Erik Appelbe.

Co. Tipperary-based breeder Paul Sammon sold Firmoll Fanny Piper PP for €4,300.

Michael Barrett from Co. Cork sold his heifer, Gurtaleen Inchvale Yoko 2nd HH for €4,000.

Co. Westmeath breeders, Michael and Ciaran Kinahan sold Tullyview Orange R 603 HH for €4,000.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society said it was "delighted with the success of the sale, which was the final show and sale of what has been a very successful 2025".

The society thanked all involved with the sale, including judge Jack Wilson, auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney, the staff at GVM Tullamore, photographer Shanon Kinahan Country Clicks, and all of the buyers and sellers that supported the sale.

The society wished all purchasers the best of luck with their new stock.