Teagasc signs new memorandum of understanding with private ag colleges

Teagasc has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) and updated service level agreements (SLAs) with Ireland’s three private agricultural colleges.

Teagasc said it has a "long-standing and valued partnership" with the private agricultural colleges - Gurteen College, Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry and Mountbellew Agricultural College.

"Working together, they ensure a wide geographic reach of opportunities for students to participate in Teagasc education programmes," it said.

This in addition to Teagasc’s own agricultural and horticultural colleges in Ballyhaise, Clonakilty, Kildalton and the College of Amenity Horticulture at the Botanic Gardens in Dublin, and the Teagasc adult education programmes delivered through regional advisory offices.

Framework

The new MOU and SLAs "provide a strengthened and modernised framework for collaboration" between Teagasc and the three colleges, "supporting the continued delivery of high-quality agricultural education and training across the country".

The MOU, which covers a period of five years, sets out the overarching principles for partnership and collaboration between Teagasc and the three colleges.

The accompanying SLAs, which cover a period of two academic years, define in more detail the operational arrangements for programme delivery, funding and support.

Together, the agreements:

Clarify governance and oversight arrangements for the partnership;

Set out funding and operational grant support to the private colleges;

Specify arrangements for programme delivery and learner support;

Strengthen quality assurance and reporting provisions;

Provide a structured basis for ongoing strategic collaboration.

Teagasc provides operational grants and staff resourcing supports to each of the private agricultural colleges in accordance with the new SLAs.

The updated agreements were developed jointly by Teagasc senior managers and the college principals of each of the colleges.

Partnership

Speaking at the signing of the new agreements this week, Teagasc director Frank O’Mara said: “These agreements provide a clear and robust framework for how we work together, and they reaffirm our shared commitment to ensuring that high-quality, practical agricultural education is available to learners throughout Ireland, now and into the future.”

The principals of the private agricultural colleges, Jon Parry of Gurteen College, Edna Curley of Mountbellew Agricultural College and Derek O'Donoghue of Salesian Agricultural College, commented that: "The three colleges have a long-shared history working in partnership with Teagasc to ensure high-quality agricultural education is available to students across Ireland.

"The private colleges have enrolled students from all 26 counties during 2025 – with very significant numbers from the midlands and western counties.

"Private colleges are proud to contribute over 40% of the full-time Teagasc agricultural student population and 600 adult students; the signing of the MOU/SLA secures this strategic partnership."