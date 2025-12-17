DAFM updates on recent scheme payments made to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers across various farm schemes in the week ending December 12.

Under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), nearly €3.3 million was paid in the week.

This bring the total number of farmers paid to 117,230 with total payments of €826.45 million.

The BISS/CRISS figure includes the 2025 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers of €33.1 million and the 2024 National Reserve of €2.4 million, DAFM said.

Under the 2025 Eco Scheme, payments last week were near to €85.8 million.

A total of €287.43 million has now been paid to 112,610 farmers.

15,175 farmers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) 2024 were paid over €47.5 million.

Over €198,700 was paid out under the 2025 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) this week, bringing total payments to €240.8 million with 96,065 farmers paid.

Under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), a total of nearly €9.7 million was paid this week, bringing the total paid to date to €712.9 million.

Under the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme, over €4 million was paid this week, bringing total payments to €20.7 million made to 16,327 farmers.

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, €73,650 was paid out this week to participants.

TAMS

Over €1.1 million was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3 last week.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

39,634 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 15,851 payment applications submitted.

In total, over €118.9 million has now been paid out across 13,270 TAMS 3 claims.

Latest TAMS data, published on December 15 by the department, shows that 4,133 approvals have been issued under tranche 8 so far.

A total of 5,364 applications were received for this tranche.

276 of these have been rejected, while 87 applications have been withdrawn.

Under tranche 7, there were 2,181 applications received, with 1,864 approvals issued so far.

Under tranche 6, of the 4,930 applications received, so far there have been 4,312 approvals issued.