UFU 'welcomes' high-level engagement on inheritance tax

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has noted the recent high-level engagement between the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Tom Bradshaw and UK government officials regarding the issue of inheritance tax.

However, the UFU has cautioned that significant uncertainty remains regarding any potential positive outcomes for farming families.

Following Bradshaw’s meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and senior Treasury Minister Dan Tomlinson, UFU president William Irvine has provided members with an update on the current position regarding inheritance tax discussions as the Christmas period approaches.

“At the outset, I would like to thank all those who wrote to their MPs and supported that part of the campaign,” said Irvine, before turning to discuss the NFU-organised meetings themselves.

‘No certainty’

“Both the NFU president’s meetings were focused on inheritance tax and, while we welcome the fact that they took place, there is still no certainty at this stage on what the potential outcomes may be,” Irvine said.

He added that “we need to move forward with our proposed amendments to the finance bill”.

UFU says it remains focused on securing amendments to the finance bill in line with the other three UK farming unions, all of whom are united in this approach.

“Our position as the Ulster Farmers’ Union remains rock solid,” Irvine stated.

“This bill is unworkable, it will wreck Northern Ireland farms, and we need significant changes made to it."

Milk processors

Separately, UFU earlier this month were co-signees of a joint open letter written to milk processors urging responsible behaviour during what is expected to be a particularly testing period for the dairy sector.

UFU Dairy chair Cyril Orr said: “As dairy farmers, we are entering a challenging period marked by significant market uncertainty and pressure on farm gate prices.

"It is more vital than ever that farmers can place trust in their processors.

"We need to see greater openness, transparency and genuine collaboration within milk pools. This is essential to ensure a sustainable future for dairy farmers.”