UFU: 'No excuse' for processors to cut lamb price as movement rules ease

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) of the easing of some livestock movement controls following the recent bluetongue (BTV3) outbreak.

However the farm organisation has warned processors that there is now no excuse for cutting lamb prices or undermining farmer confidence.

DAERA recently announced that a Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) has been established around a commercial cattle and sheep premises near Bangor, Co. Down following preliminary positive results for bluetongue (BTV3), detected as part of DAERA’s active surveillance programme.

Due to confirmed bluetongue cases in Great Britain, the direct movement of all live ruminants and camelids from GB to Northern Ireland is suspended. Movement can recommence once GB recovers its EU recognised disease-free status for the virus, according to DAERA.

Then, yesterday (Tuesday, December 9), plans were announced to allow some animal movements in the wake of the recent incursion of the virus in Co. Down.

DAERA said the update comes in the context of scientific advice, ongoing surveillance data and consultation in recent days with authorities and stakeholders in Great Britain.

Lamb price

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said the new flexibility must be matched by a fair and immediate return for primary producers.

“With DAERA easing movement rules outside the Temporary Control Zones (TCZs), processors must now step up and pay a fair price for local lamb,” Cuddy said.

“Farmers have carried extra disruption throughout this outbreak. Further relaxations mean supply chains can move again and we will not accept factories using this moment to drive down prices.”

Cuddy also said that the UFU was deeply disappointed by how quickly factories moved to drop prices in recent weeks, using the consequences of BTV3 as justification.

“At a time when farmers were dealing with uncertainty and added cost, the speed at which prices fell sent the wrong signal to primary producers,” he continued.

Two 20km TCZs remain in place around Bangor and Greyabbey, but normal livestock movements to Great Britain have resumed outside these areas.

The UFU claims that this change removes any justification for price pressure.

“Processors cannot turn a blind eye and expect farmers to absorb all the financial strain,” Cuddy added.

“Our members produce top-quality lamb that the market demands. The supply chain must demonstrate real commitment to supporting those producers, not just in words, but in the price paid at the factory gate.

“We need processors to play fair, restore confidence, and deliver a price that reflects both the quality of our lamb and the challenges farmers have faced.

“It’s in everyone’s best interests, from the processor to the consumer, that the primary producer is treated fairly.”