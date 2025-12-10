CAFRE Horticulture Pilot Scheme application deadline extended

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has extended the application deadline for the Horticulture Pilot Scheme to Monday, January 19, 2026, giving growers additional time to complete their applications.
The Horticulture Pilot Scheme is specifically designed to provide growers with professional specialist crop, business, and supply chain support.
The scheme aims to help the local horticultural industry to develop their operations and to drive cooperation, innovation, and development opportunities within the production horticulture sectors in Northern Ireland.
Applications are currently open for the following:
Kieran Lavelle, senior horticultural policy adviser at CAFRE, advises growers to apply.
She said: “I would encourage growers to apply to the Horticultural Pilot Schemes to benefit from the support available.
