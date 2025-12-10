CAFRE Horticulture Pilot Scheme application deadline extended

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has extended the application deadline for the Horticulture Pilot Scheme to Monday, January 19, 2026, giving growers additional time to complete their applications.

The Horticulture Pilot Scheme is specifically designed to provide growers with professional specialist crop, business, and supply chain support.

The scheme aims to help the local horticultural industry to develop their operations and to drive cooperation, innovation, and development opportunities within the production horticulture sectors in Northern Ireland.

Open applications

Applications are currently open for the following:

The Sustainable Sector Growth Groups Pilot Scheme: This will offer support to horticulture businesses through individual and group professional advice from crop specialist, business development, and supply chain advisers. Group membership will provide an opportunity for businesses to develop cooperation for sustainable business growth.

This will offer support to horticulture businesses through individual and group professional advice from crop specialist, business development, and supply chain advisers. Group membership will provide an opportunity for businesses to develop cooperation for sustainable business growth. Growers’ Training and Support Pilot Scheme: This will provide an opportunity for those who wish to start or develop a horticultural business professional advice from crop specialist, business development, and supply chain advisers as well as a travel bursary to support their professional development.

‘Significant support’

Kieran Lavelle, senior horticultural policy adviser at CAFRE, advises growers to apply.

She said: “I would encourage growers to apply to the Horticultural Pilot Schemes to benefit from the support available.

“The Pilot Schemes will provide significant support to the production horticulture sectors and will ensure that growers will be well informed and equipped to take advantage of the growth opportunities available.”

CAFRE offers full-time, part-time and short courses for students aspiring to and staff working within the agri-food and land-based sectors.

The college, with campuses in Enniskillen, Greenmount, and Loughry, teaches courses in agriculture, equine studies, floristry, food, horticulture, land-based engineering, and veterinary nursing.

To learn more about the Horticultural Pilot Scheme and find out how to apply, interested parties can visit CAFRE’s website.