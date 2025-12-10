Lakeland Dairies announces another 4c/L cut in milk price

The Lakeland Dairies board has agreed the price for milk for November.

A price of 36.25c/L at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 4c/L on the price paid in October.

Qualifying farmers will also receive an out-of-season payment on top of the base price.

To help and support farmers through the current market challenges, the cooperative said it will pay a loyalty payment of 0.3c/L on all 2025 milk supplies in the Republic of Ireland and a loyalty payment of 0.25p/L in Northern Ireland.

The payment will be included with the December milk cheque in January.

Lakeland Dairies milk price Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland (NI), a price of 28.8p/L will be paid for milk supplied in November which is also inclusive of the Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 3.5p/L on the price paid in October.

The co-op has stated that market conditions continue to put significant pressure on farmgate prices.

"Global dairy supply continues to grow strongly with major exporting regions driving continued production increases," the processor has outlined.

"This surge in output is outpacing weakened demand and creating an imbalance that is putting significant pressure on farmgate prices and affecting all dairy categories including, powders, butter and cheese."

Lakeland Dairies added that it will continue to monitor the markets and will aim to support farmers with the best milk price possible in line with market conditions.