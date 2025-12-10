Dutch cite decision for Ireland in bid to secure its own derogation

The Dutch Agricultural and Horticultural Organisation (LTO) has said that the granting of an extension to the nitrates derogation in Ireland highlights the importance of a derogation as an "instrument".

The Nitrates Committee in Brussels yesterday (Tuesday, December 9) approved Ireland's request for a derogation from the Nitrates Directive.

This makes Ireland the only EU member state currently eligible for the derogation after 2026, following a period in which derogations in other countries were not extended.

The LTO has today said that the fact that Ireland has now been granted a derogation demonstrates that the EU also recognises that new derogations may be desirable.

Derogation

The decision to grant the derogation still needs to be formally ratified by the European Commission, but a spokesperson for the commission told Agriland that the "commission will adopt the decision soon".

While conditions will be attached to ensuring an improvement in water quality, especially in some catchment areas in Ireland, the LTO has stated that the granting of the derogation recognises that new derogations are possible and desirable.

LTO Nederland added that it is deeply concerned about recent reports that the European Commission intends to reject the Dutch derogation request.

"Although formal confirmation from Brussels is still pending, it is clear that the chances of retaining the derogation are under considerable pressure," LTO outlined in a statement.

"For Dutch agriculture, and dairy farming in particular, the loss of the derogation has far-reaching consequences. This will not only affect the economic position of businesses but also the manure market.

"For The Netherlands, the derogation is not a [favour], but an essential tool for applying manure responsibly to grassland.

"The combination of abundant grassland and dairy farming allows the Netherlands to utilise manure efficiently and limit the use of artificial fertilisers," the LTO added.

The organisation stressed that grassland benefits water quality and that the end of a derogation will "inevitably lead to higher manure disposal costs, further congestion of the manure market, and a greater need for artificial fertiliser, which is detrimental to both economic and ecological health".

It has argued that maintaining the derogation is not only in the sector's best interest but contributes to efficient nutrient management and an approach to water quality that rewards, rather than restricts, well-performing farms.

"The extension of the derogation for Ireland underscores the importance of deploying all diplomatic resources and substantive expertise to secure a Dutch derogation as well," the LTO continued.

"At the same time, it is also crucial to have clarity as soon as possible about whether or not a new derogation will be granted.

"The Dutch Federation of Agriculture and Horticulture (LTO) is urging the caretaker government to provide clarity on the Dutch process as soon as possible."