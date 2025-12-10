FTMTA figures show strong recovery in tractor market

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has released its sales figures for November 2025, which show a healthy upswing from last year.

Being just two months away from the New Year registrations, November is typically a quiet month, so the fact that 35 units were sold indicates a healthy desire for new machinery.

The total represented a 59% leap compared with the same month in 2024, while the 2025 year-to-date new tractor registration moving total figure is 14% higher at 2,051 units, compared with 1,796 units, for the first 11 months of 2024.

Stock farmers buying

One explanation for this welcome increase is that the most popular power band for November was the 121-140hp sector, which accounted for 22.86% of all new tractor registrations for the month.

However, the next category of 161-200hp is the most popular power band for the year-to-date and accounted for 24.57% of all new tractor registrations in 2025.

The over 200hp category slipped slightly to 11.7% of all new tractors sold in 2025 so far, with the monthly average tractor horsepower figure for November 2025 being 118hp.

This would suggest that the increased demand came from stock farmers preparing for winter feeding rather than tillage farmers as their season wound down.

Imports of used tractors followed the upward trend of new machines

With regard to used tractors, the FTMTA data shows that 284 imported used tractors were registered for the first time in Ireland in November 2025, 70 more units year-on-year.

The year-to-date used tractor registration figure stands at 2,732 units, 183 units more than were registered for the first 11 months of 2024.

Telescopic loaders

The Irish market for new telescopic loaders reported no change in November 2025 at 33 units, the same as in November 2024.

Yet this does not detract from the overall impression of telescopic handler sales improving, as the sales data shows new telescopic registrations for the year increasing by 21.8% to 744 units, compared with the same 11 months of 2024 when 611 units were registered.

Telescopic loaders are becoming more popular on Irish farms, with a 22% increase in sales in 2025

The two leading brands Manitou and JCB accounted for 72% of the total market.

There were 69 imported used telescopic loaders registered in November 2025, up from 43 in November 2024.

However, there remains no indication as to the leading brands of tractors in 2025.

Wheeled loaders

The Irish wheeled loader market also recorded a healthy upturn with 15 new registrations in November 2025, compared with November 2024 when nine units were registered, showing a market increase of 66%.

Registrations of imported wheeled loaders for the year stands at 191 for the first 11 months of 2025.

November saw no change from last year when five imported used wheeled loaders were registered, the same as this year.

Backhoe loader sales have remained remarkably consistent with 52 machines being sold for the period from January to November in both years.

UTV registrations

The end of this year saw a sharp increase in utility terrain vehicles (UTV) sales with 22 new UTVs registered in Ireland in November 2025, compared with 13 in November 2024.

UTV sales are struggling, despite the many benefits they offer to farmers

However, the total for the year so far has been disappointing for the manufacturers, with 268 new UTVs registered in Ireland compared with 278 for the first 11 months of 2024, a 3.6% year-to-date decline.