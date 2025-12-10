Gardaí renew appeal for info on theft of ram lambs in Cavan

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the theft of livestock in Co. Cavan.

Gardaí received a report of the theft of 10 ram lambs from a field at Mountainlodge, Cootehill, Co. Cavan, which occurred sometime between 2:00p.m on November 9 and midday on November 13, 2025.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cootehill Garda Station on 049-5552105 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.

Man charged with Cork cattle theft

Separately, a man has been charged in relation to the cattle theft that took place in Skibbereen, Co. Cork, in recent months.

The man, aged in his 30s, appeared before Macroom District Court today (December 10) at 10:30a.m.

Gardaí announced yesterday (December 9) that the man was arrested on suspicion of stealing 18 cattle from a farm in Skibbereen two months ago.

The arrest was made following a search operation on December 8 in the Ballydehob area of west Co. Cork, in which the missing cattle were found and returned to their owner.

The search was carried out by gardaí from the Serious Crime Units in Clonakilty, Bandon, and Bantry, with support from the Divisional Search Team and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Gardaí stated that "investigations and enquiries are ongoing at this time with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture".