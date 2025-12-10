New tractors licenced in first 11 months up 15% on 2024 - CSO

The number of new tractors that were licenced in Ireland for the first time in the first 11 months of the year is up 15% on the same period in 2024.

That's according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which has published data on the number of vehicles licenced for the first time in November 2025.

For used imported tractors, the corresponding January to November figure also increased, though not quite as much, rising by 6%.

New tractors

The figures show that 123 new tractors were licenced in Ireland for the first time in November 2025.

This was 29 more tractors then the same month of 2024, when 94 new tractors were licenced for the first time.

This reflects an increase of 31% between the two months.

On the year-to-date basis, 2,379 new tractors were licenced in the first 11 months of the year, compared to 2,070 in the January to November period of 2024.

This is an increase of 309 so far this year, reflecting an increase of 15%.

Used imported tractors

Looking at used imported tractors, this market also saw a stronger performance on a year-to-date basis in 2025 compared to 2024, although the figure for November 2025 was slightly down on the same month in 2024.

Last month, 230 used imported tractors were licenced for the first time in Ireland, a decrease of 11 on the November 2024 figure. This was a decrease of 5%.

In the 11 months of January to November, 2,547 used imported tractors were licenced for the first time here, an increase on the same period of 2024 when the figure was 2,414.

This was an increase of 133, or 6%.

CSO

The CSO noted that registration and licensing figures may differ in a given month for a number of reasons.

Because of the time lapse between registration and first licensing, vehicles that were registered towards the latter part of a one month may not be licenced until a subsequent month.

Also, registered vehicles which are not used in a public place (for example, tractors that are used exclusively on the land) may not need to be licensed.