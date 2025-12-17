TB cull of pedigree herds costing some farmers 'over €55,000' - senator

An appeal has been made for "additional compensation" for the full depopulation of a pedigree herd that comes down with TB.

According to Senator Seán Kyne every farm that has a TB breakdown suffers acute financial hardship but he said that farmers with pedigree herds, which are culled because of TB, suffer an "additional hit".

He told the Seanad yesterday (Tuesday, December 16) that he understands the reason why the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has a cap on compensation for an individual animal.

He said that if a farmer "loses a pedigree cow or bull, that is a hit".

But the senator added: "If a farmer loses the full herd, however, that is a substantial hit because of the cap on compensation for an individual animal.

"I am asking that consideration be given to having supports for pedigree herds.

"I have engaged with certain individuals who have told me that a farmer who loses a herd of 35 or 40 animals could take a hit of over €55,000".

TB

In response Minister for State at DAFM, Michael Healy-Rae, told the Seanad that the department has various financial supports designed to help farmers with the direct and indirect losses from TB outbreaks on their farms.

According to the minister when a herd goes down with TB, the herd owner selects a valuer from an independent panel of livestock experts who visits the holding to value the animals on farm using up-to-date market values.

Minister Healy-Rae said: "Each week our department issues summary market prices which are compiled of sales data collected nationally from marts by department officials and accurately reflect current values for each category of animal, ensuring that affected farmers receive appropriate value for their animals.

"I know this is the issue the senator has a big problem with. Once a valuation has been agreed by both parties, the animals are removed for slaughter.

"On receipt of factory dockets detailing the salvage value, our department issues payment for the remainder of the valuation, bringing the amount up to the market value assigned by the independent valuer, subject to certain ceiling limits".

According to latest DAFM figures in the period up to November 3, 2025, of the 36,646 animals valued under the on-farm market valuation scheme "just under 95% of animals were valued below the scheme ceilings".

Minister Healy-Rae said that the government's Bovine TB Action Plan: Addressing Bovine TB in Ireland, launched in September, aims to put in place "the necessary measures to tackle the current disease situation".

"By addressing the bovine TB disease levels in Ireland through the implementation of the actions in the recently launched TB action plan, we will be able to tackle this disease in a meaningful manner and better protect farm families in Ireland from this disease," the minister added.