Tirlán confirms November milk price and announces €5.5m support package

Tirlán will pay a total of 36.08c/L (including VAT) for November creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This November milk price consists of a base price of 35.58c/L (including VAT), which is a reduction of 2c/L from October; and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L.

Tirlán said the base price and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for November creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 48.90c/L.

Seasonality bonus

Tirlán confirmed that unconditional seasonality bonus payments will be paid over the next three months on any milk volumes that do not qualify for liquid premium or the autumn calving scheme.

The rates of payment are: 5c/L for December; 7c/L for January; and 5c/L for February.

The payments will be adjusted to reflect the constituents of the milk delivered.

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said that milk flows remain strong across the main producing regions.

"Recent forecasts suggest EU and New Zealand milk output is likely to contract in 2026, but the timing of any slowdown in supply remains uncertain," Murphy said.

"From a positive perspective, European prices are now competitive on the world market which is helping to move product.

"It is also notable that strong demand remains across the protein sector.

“The board will continue to monitor market developments on a monthly basis."

Support package

Tirlán said the board is "acutely conscious" of the high costs on farms and has therefore decided to offer €5.5 million in targeted support that is available to all milk suppliers who trade with their co-op.

This dairy support package is aimed at "supporting milk suppliers through the early stages of the 2026 lactation".

"The initiative is designed to reduce on-farm costs, particularly for feed and fertiliser, while helping loyal co-op customers maintain cow performance, grass growth and milk solids production," Tirlán said.

Rebates are available to Tirlán milk suppliers who spent at least 5c/L with their co-op in 2025, or who do so in 2026.

From January 4 to May 2, 2026, qualifying Tirlán milk suppliers can avail of the following supports:

A €40 per tonne rebate on GAIN Dairy Feed purchases;

A €60 per tonne rebate on calf milk replacer purchases;

A €10 per tonne rebate of Irish rolled cereal purchases;

A €3 per tonne rebate on straights.

In addition, a rebate of €20 per tonne is available on fertiliser ordered between December 1, 2025 and February 14, 2026 and paid for at the time of purchase or by instalments on the milk account over the peak milk supply months.

The rebates will be paid into qualifying farmers’ trading accounts in the second quarter of 2026.

A second payment run will be made before year end for those who qualify based on their 2026 trade.

As part of the package, anti-parasitic prescriptions from Tirlán Co-op will be provided free of charge for all of 2026.

Market outlook sessions

Tirlán will hold a series of business and market outlook sessions in seven regional venues between January 12 and 19, 2026.

Chairperson John Murphy said: “We would encourage as many of our shareholders and suppliers as possible to attend one of our farmer meetings to hear the latest on the market outlook.

"You will also have the opportunity to meet board members, senior management and your local representatives on our co-op’s structure.”