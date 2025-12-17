'Every site has potential' for planting trees - Healy-Rae

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae is encouraging any organisation with "even a small parcel of land" to consider planting trees.

This week, he commended a school in Co. Kerry for planting a new native woodland on its grounds.

Minister Healy-Rae joined students and staff at Castleisland Community College, Co. Kerry to plant the woodland under the Native Tree Area Scheme as part of the Department of Agriculture's Planting on Public Lands initiative.

Speaking at the planting, Minister Healy-Rae said: "From a small native tree area to a public-amenity NeighbourWood or a mixed high forest for long-term timber production, every site has potential, and every organisation is entitled to access the full suite of options.

"I am delighted that Kerry ETB are leading the way on our Planting on Public Lands initiative, which I launched in July.

"Since then, my department has started working with more than 30 public bodies nationwide to bring forward planting proposals.

"I would strongly encourage any organisation with even a small parcel of land to contact us."

Maireád Corridan, principal of Castleisland Community College, said that by planting this native woodland, "we are not only enhancing the natural beauty of our school grounds, but also contributing to national efforts to restore habitats and support pollinators".

Conor Daly of the Forestry Company added that "when you turn an unused corner of public lands into a space with trees, people notice the benefits right away".

"It softens the landscape, attracts birds and wildlife, and helps capture carbon in areas that were not doing much," Daly said.