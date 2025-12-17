Agri contractors raise over €50k at Nenagh Christmas tractor run

By Anna Powell

On Sunday (December 14), over 30 decorated agricultural vehicles took to the streets of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary for the Christmas Tractors Nenagh parade.

Thousands of people gathered in the town to witness the display of Christmas magic brought to Nenagh by the agricultural contractors of north Tipperary and their friends.

This year, the parade, which was in aid of Billy’s Recovery Story and Nenagh Daycare Centre, raised over €50,000 for it beneficiaries, with more donations still expected.

Lead organiser of Christmas Tractors Nenagh, Albert Purcell said: “This year it was amazing to see such a huge number of people, both young and old turn up on Sunday to view another spectacular show of Christmas lights.

"I would like to thank them for their donations, the collection buckets were brimming when opened."

North Tipperary contractors and friends

As expressed by contractor Murt Toohey, who has been involved in the parade since it started in 2018, this parade means a lot to the agricultural contractors of north Tipperary, who give up their own funds and time to take part in the parade.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in Christmas Tractors Nenagh. To see the crowds that turn up each year, especially the kids, the atmosphere is fantastic," he explained.

"I’d like to think it leaves an impression and Christmas Tractors Nenagh will become a childhood memory for them.

"There’s a lot of work put in by a lot of people to run the event, but we raise a lot of money for good causes and it puts lots of smiles on a lot of faces, so at the end of the day, it’s all worth it,” Toohey added.

Eoin Moran, who has also been involved with Christmas Tractors Nenagh since the beginning also noted how the contractors take great pride in doing something good for the community.

“The reason we started doing Christmas Tractors was to give something back to the community. As well as giving back, it brings a group of like minded people together; the craic in getting the tractors and floats ready and the buzz around on the day is like no other,” Eoin explained.

This sentiment was also echoed by Eoghan Collins, who joined the Christmas Tractors Nenagh crew for the first time this year.

“It brings everyone together to show what the contractors can do on such a special occasion and it puts Nenagh on the map," Collins said.

"I was very honoured to be part of such an outstanding and well organised event."

Billy’s recovery story

One of the beneficiaries of this year’s parade was 13-years-old Billy Goulding. Tragically, at just two-years-of-age, Billy was paralysed from the neck down when he was struck by a virus called Transverse myelitis.

“Billy can’t do anything for himself. He lives in his power chair, and every part of his day depends on someone being there to help him,” Eileen, proud mother of Billy.

“Life in our home is hectic, chaotic at times, but it is filled with love. And at the centre of that love is Billy, a boy who, despite all he has been through, still manages to smile with a sweetness and bravery that breaks our hearts and puts them back together again."

The Goulding family, who are from an agricultural background, are so appreciative of the support their community gives them every year for young Billy.

“The parade means more to us than most people could ever realise. For our family, it isn’t simply lights and music and festive cheer, it is hope. It is support," Eileen added.

"It is one of the few things in the year that lifts a burden off our shoulders, even if just a little.

“The financial help we receive from the parade carries us through the year, it helps us provide Billy with what he needs, helps us keep going when the costs and pressures pile up, and helps us breathe just a little easier.

“But beyond the financial support, the parade gives Billy something even more important: joy. He loves the excitement, the colours, the laughter, the sense that the world is celebrating alongside him," she explained.

Nenagh Daycare Centre

Ard Mhuire Daycare Centre, which is fondly known as Nenagh Daycare Centre, was the other beneficiary of the parade.

The Christmas Tractors Nenagh crew were very proud to also support the daycare centre which provides a range of much needed services for the elderly people of north Tipperary.

As explained by Albert Purcell, the centre has personally helped people involved in the parade: “Back in 2016, my dad was in the daycare centre. He was hesitant about going in there in the beginning, but he loved it in there... the whole community, the care, the dedication, the whole communication with everyone.

“A lot of the elderly people from the farming community use their services, and they need a new bus to collect people from the surrounding parishes, a lot of those people would be from the farming community,” he said.