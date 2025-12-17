€20k Coillte forestry scholarship opens for applications

Coillte has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Forestry Scholarship Programme, offering recipients up to €20,000 across their forestry degree.

Now in its third year, the programme provides financial and career support for students pursuing a full-time third-level degree in forestry at South East Technological University (SETU) or University College Dublin (UCD) from September 2026.

The scholarship offers €5,000 per year for the duration of the forestry degree, including an opportunity for paid summer placement with Coillte, and upon successful completion, consideration for future job opportunities within the organisation.

The initiative was developed in response to Ireland’s rising demand for skilled forestry professionals who play a critical role in delivering national climate action goals, sustainable timber supply, biodiversity restoration and rural economic development.

Coillte is today (Wednesday, December 17) also announcing the recipients of its 2025 Forestry Scholarship Programme including:

Olivia Black (Dublin) – studying forestry at UCD;

Oisín McGuinness (Kilkenny) – studying forestry at SETU;

Evan McSpadden (Laois) – studying forestry at SETU.

Since its launch in January 2024, Coillte has awarded scholarships to six students studying forestry, which is said is helping to strengthen the forestry sector’s pipeline of future talent.

In 2025, Coillte saw a 25% uplift in applications year-on-year.

Of the six scholars currently progressing though their forestry degrees at UCD and SETU, four are women, which Coillte said reflects the strong and growing interest among female students in forestry-related careers.

Inaugural scholars Áine O'Dwyer (Donegal), Mia Sibbald (Kildare), and Alex Power (Waterford), are now in their second year at SETU.

At the announcement of Coillte’s 2026 scholarship programme, CEO, Coillte, Imelda Hurley said: “The forestry sector is recognised as a key driver of Ireland’s climate action and housing targets and will require more skilled professionals by 2030 to meet the ambitions of Ireland’s Forest Strategy.

"Coillte is working hard to promote careers in forestry, and we’re delighted to see students of such high calibre coming forward for our scholarship programme.

"They are the future of forestry in Ireland, and their skills will be in high demand.”

Speaking about the benefits of the scholarship, managing director, Coillte Forest, Mark Carlin said: “Forestry today is a dynamic and multifaceted sector, with employment opportunities growing year on year.

"As the Coillte Forestry Scholarship Programme enters its third year, we want to encourage students who care about Ireland’s natural environment, to consider forestry as a rewarding future-proofed career.

“Through this scholarship, students not only receive financial support but also gain vital on-the-ground experience that brings their studies to life.

"From planning and forest management to recreation management and ecology, there’s a vast range of opportunities available in forestry and indeed with Coillte."

He said Coillte is encouraging anyone who is interested in working in forestry, nature, sustainability, innovation and technology to apply.

Speaking about her experience with the scholarship, Olivia Black said: “I recently moved to Dublin from the US to study forestry at UCD.

"I’ve always loved being outdoors and growing up exploring forests with my brothers played a big part in shaping my interest in the environment.

"What I enjoy most about forestry is learning how everything is connected, how animals interact with plants, how trees interact with the soil, and how it all works together as an ecosystem.

"In my first semester, the Coillte scholarship has been a huge support and I’d really encourage anyone who’s interested in nature and wants to make a positive environmental impact to consider applying."

Applications for the 2026 Coillte Forestry Scholarship Programme are now open, with full details on the Coillte website. The closing date for applications is Friday, May 1, 2026.