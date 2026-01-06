NI sheep industry put on bluetongue alert ahead of lambing season

The potential threat posed by bluetongue to Northern Ireland’s sheep sector has been highlighted by Stormont's Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee chair, Robbie Butler MLA.

He commented: “Everything possible must be done to raise awareness of the threat posed by bluetongue over the coming weeks and months and to ensure that everyone remains vigilant, where the combatting of the disease is concerned.

“The very obvious priority is that of getting through the 2026 lambing season in ways that absolutely minimise the impact of bluetongue.

“It is encouraging, however, that new outbreaks of the disease have not been confirmed over recent weeks.”

Bluetongue apart, the Lagan Valley-based politician believes that the farming sector in Northern Ireland can learn a lot from 2025, courtesy of the way it successfully coalesced around a number of key issues throughout that period.

He added: “This was achieved in ways that ensured the industry did not lose face. And, hopefully, this approach can be built on throughout 2026 and beyond.”

NAP

Butler cites agriculture’s combined response to the challenge posed by the publication of the then new Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) proposals at the beginning of last May as an excellent example of the industry joining forces in a constructive manner.

He commented: “This is unfinished work. In the first instance, it is important that agriculture minister, Andrew Muir, rescinds the original NAP proposals.

“This will then allow the new NAP stakeholder forum to get on with its work in an unhindered manner.

“For their part, farmers are up for change. But it’s a process that must be undertaken in ways that allows them to fully retain the sustainability of their businesses.

Butler said that agriculture committee members met with stakeholder group representatives last autumn to discuss the best way of moving the NAP issue forward.

“This was an invaluable opportunity for a range of ideas to be discussed in a constructive manner," he said.

“And committee members stand ready to further engage in the NAP process as it further develops during the weeks and months ahead.”

Inheritance tax

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist Party representative has welcomed the pre-Christmas decision by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to significantly raise the inheritance tax thresholds that will impact across UK agriculture from the beginning of April 2026.

He concluded: “We are not out of the woods yet on this matter.

“But significant progress has been made in finding a long-term solution.”