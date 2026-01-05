Sheep Trade: Factories put forward first price offers for 2026

By Breifne O'Brien

Share this article

The first full week of 2026 kicks off today (Monday, January 5), and with that, processors have confirmed their opening price offers for the 2026 sheep trade.

Most outlets are starting the week off at the same level as last week, with Kepak Athleague moving its weight limit on to 23kg carcass-weight for hoggets.

The outlet has also said it is cutting hoggets with carcass weights above 27kg.

Several industry sources have told Agriland that €8/kg is being paid for hoggets in cases this week.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.55/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer up to 23kg carcass-weight.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30-€4.40/kg for cull ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 23kg carcass-weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €7.70/kg for hoggets up to 22.5kg. The outlet is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass-weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here.

Sheep prices at Kilkenny Mart

There were approximately 300 sheep on offer at Kilkenny Mart today, with the trade described by auctioneer George Chandler as "solid rather than spectacular".

Hoggets peaked at €206/head for a batch of 32 with an average weight of 57kg.

A batch of 10 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €178/head, and cull ewes made from €90-€211/head.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

PSNI investigating theft of agricultural machinery in Co. Antrim

N.Ireland

PSNI investigating theft of agricultural machinery in Co. Antrim

New MTU grass biorefinery 'first of its kind' in Ireland

Environment

New MTU grass biorefinery 'first of its kind' in Ireland

Unlock the power of your land

Unlock the power of your land

End of Banagher Chilling 'insight into post-Mercosur Ireland' - TD

Agri-Business

End of Banagher Chilling 'insight into post-Mercosur Ireland' - TD

Gardaí stop two 16-year-olds driving tractors while using phones

Rural Life

Gardaí stop two 16-year-olds driving tractors while using phones

Met Éireann: Storm Bram sets December temperature records

Rural Life

Met Éireann: Storm Bram sets December temperature records

Opinion: Key decisions on tillage aid package required without delay

Opinion

Opinion: Key decisions on tillage aid package required without delay

Transport taxes 'disproportionately' impact rural Ireland - hauliers

Agri-Business

Transport taxes 'disproportionately' impact rural Ireland - hauliers

Advice: How to avoid costly burst pipes amid cold snap

Rural Life

Advice: How to avoid costly burst pipes amid cold snap