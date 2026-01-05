Sheep Trade: Factories put forward first price offers for 2026

The first full week of 2026 kicks off today (Monday, January 5), and with that, processors have confirmed their opening price offers for the 2026 sheep trade.

Most outlets are starting the week off at the same level as last week, with Kepak Athleague moving its weight limit on to 23kg carcass-weight for hoggets.

The outlet has also said it is cutting hoggets with carcass weights above 27kg.

Several industry sources have told Agriland that €8/kg is being paid for hoggets in cases this week.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.55/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer up to 23kg carcass-weight.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30-€4.40/kg for cull ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 23kg carcass-weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €7.70/kg for hoggets up to 22.5kg. The outlet is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass-weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here.

Sheep prices at Kilkenny Mart

There were approximately 300 sheep on offer at Kilkenny Mart today, with the trade described by auctioneer George Chandler as "solid rather than spectacular".

Hoggets peaked at €206/head for a batch of 32 with an average weight of 57kg.

A batch of 10 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €178/head, and cull ewes made from €90-€211/head.